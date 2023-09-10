Scott Smith, the Loudoun father who was charged with disorderly conduct during a June 22, 2021, School Board meeting where a policy about the rights of transgender students was up for a vote, was given an absolute pardon by Governor Glenn Youngkin on Sunday.
Smith said, although a weight has been lifted from his shoulders with the pardon, he still wished he could have had his day in court to prove his innocence. Smith was appealing a District Court conviction in a Circuit Court case.
“I wanted to win this on my own merit in court, straight up,” he said. “I didn’t want a pardon and really one was never really talked about until after my last court hearing when I made it very known to everyone that I was very disheartened about what had happened in that hearing and it was time for Youngkin to do something about this misjustice and I never heard from him until real recently,” he said.
Smith was arrested at the June meeting after he said he showed up to listen to what was being said about the policy. The policy, among other things stated students could use bathrooms and locker rooms of their gender identity. Smith’s daughter had been sexually assaulted by a boy in a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School May 28, 2021. That same student went on to sexually assault another student at Broad Run High School in October after being transferred to the school.
Smith said a woman began yelling at his wife Jessica Smith and he stepped in to defend her. Shortly thereafter Smith was grabbed from behind by a Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy and wrestled to the ground.
He was charged with obstruction of justice, which was eventually thrown out, and disorderly conduct.
Youngkin stated in his pardon that Smith exercised his constitutional right to attend the public meeting when a “community member threatened to spread false and malicious information about Mr. Smith’s business with the intent to damage his reputation.”
“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter. Scott’s commitment to his child despite the immense obstacles is emblematic of the parental empowerment movement that started in Virginia,” Youngkin stated in announcing the pardon. “In Virginia, parents matter and my resolve is to empower parents i[s] unwavering. … I am pleased to grant Scott Smith this pardon and help him and his family put his injustice behind them once and for all.”
Smith’s appeal was scheduled for a Sept. 25-26 trial, the same day fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler is scheduled to go to trial on charges of engaging in prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee, both misdemeanors.
Ziegler was fired by the School Board in December 2022 after the unsealing of a special grand jury report empaneled to investigate the incidents was released and stated the division was looking after its own interests instead of the children.
“I don’t even know how they were going to poll a jury that day,” Smith said speaking of his now canceled trial.
Smith said he and his lawyers were prepared to go to trial and win, but will take this ending.
“We weren’t playing around we were going to win this one way or another. But it’s gone on too long and it needed to end and I think this was a good ending for everyone,” he said.
Asked about the timing of the pardon, Smith said “in the political machine, timing is everything isn’t it?”
“It was a really complicated thing, but Youngkin couldn’t pardon me unless I dropped my appeal and I refused to do that,” Smith said. “I just wasn’t going to drop my appeal and accept responsibility for something I didn’t do. My court date is two weeks out I think Youngkin was hoping this would have been over by now and I won on my own merit.”
Smith said there is a lot going on behind the scenes and said what happened to the children, and his daughter in particular, needed to be taken care of.
“The [attorney general] came to town to do that and that is what they did and we finally came to an agreement and here we are today,” he said.
Smith said they plan to file a federal Title IX case by Oct. 1 and look to play a role in the local elections by encouraging people to vote. He said Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, who personally prosecuted the charges against him, was “absolutely relentless in the way she took care of this.”
He also called on Sheriff Mike Chapman to take accountability for what his deputies did that night.
“You know it wasn’t just my arrest There were over 500 people there that night and every one of their constitutional rights got stomped on,” he said.
Smith said he and the deputy who arrested him that night had made peace and he believed he had no bad intention, but that it was a bad decision.
Biberaj released a statement Sunday night calling the pardon a “political stunt,” and interference into an active case.
“He chose to interfere in the legal process but not for justice but for political gain. If the governor truly believed that the evidence would show that the Republican sheriff lied about the facts and wrongfully arrested Smith, that the Magistrate wrongfully issued the arrest warrants, and that the Republican Special Prosecutor was wrongfully prosecuting him, Youngkin would have permitted the case to go to trial and let the truth be told,” Biberaj stated. “This is the system in American. The justice system does not work when a governor becomes the judge and jury.”
Smith said his family is ready to move forward. He said his wife was exhausted and his daughter had been subjected to constant bullying but had graduated and looked forward to the future.
He said he hoped people took away from this to not be afraid to speak up and defend your family.
“They tried to silence parents with the memo all the way to the [Department of Justice] right? They tried to silence parents across America who were making a movement to stop this nonsense in our public school system and they used me. They used my arrest and my video for two years to push that narrative. Well, that narrative is over. I win,” he said.
He said he plans to support other parents who have run into the same problem with their school division.
