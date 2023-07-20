The Virginia Department of Education on July 18 released the final model policies for public schools across the state, with updated guidance on bathrooms, sports and parental rights while rolling back protections for transgender students.
Several groups have already spoken out against the updated policies, including the ACLU of Virginia and Equality Loudoun, which described the policies as “anti LGBTQ+.”
According to the Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect For All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools, which went into effect July 19, students are to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sex, not their gender identity. That rule also applies to sports and other school activities.
The updated policies focus on “safeguarding” parental rights, stating schools must defer to parents when it comes to decisions about a child’s identity, including which pronouns, names and nicknames to use with students. Parents are also supposed to be informed by the school about their child’s health, social and psychological development, and must give permission for their child to participate in any “counseling or social transition” at school that encourages a gender that is different from their sex.
The updated policies also call for schools to make easily identifiable single-user bathrooms and changing rooms available. The policy also states that a student’s individual needs should be taken into consideration by their school and that the school should try to accommodate those needs, according to the VDOE statement.
The new state instruction replaces those issued in 2021 by the Northam administration. Those policies directed divisions to get rid of gender-based practices in all areas, including bathrooms, locker rooms, sports and other activities to avoid excluding or marginalizing students. It also instructed schools to review situations where a student didn’t want their parent to know their gender identify on a case-by-case basis and to consider the health and safety of the student in the situation.
“All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect. The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing, and care,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.
“These policies clarify that parents are the appropriate decision makers regarding their child’s health and wellbeing, and that students are best served when parents, teachers, and school administrators work as a team to support a child’s education,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera stated. “They also affirm that discrimination and bullying of any kind will not be tolerated in Virginia’s public schools.”
Equality Loudoun said the policies would cause “significant harm without providing any benefit to any student group.”
“The terms of these model policies are in direct contradiction of Federal and State orders and laws,” according to a statement. “The model policy is a clear executive overreach and an effort to legislate via Executive Order by the Governor of Virginia.”
The group called on the Loudoun County School Board to reject the new policies.
“LGBTQ+ students and their parents in Loudoun County deserve to be treated with privacy, dignity, and respect that are not demonstrated by these model policies,” Equality Loudoun added.
Youngkin said public comment, input and concerns were evaluated to create the updated model polices. According to the state Department of Education more than 70,000 comments were submitted last summer as well as over 9,000 comments submitted for the 2021 Model Policies.
ACLU of Virginia Policy and Legislative Counsel Breanna Diaz said the decision to move forward with the updated policies ignores the voices of “a clear majority of Virginians who submitted comments opposing the model policies when the department first proposed them.”
State law requires school boards to adopt policies that are consistent with the new policies. Division spokesperson Dan Adams said in an email that the school division is aware of the new policies “and is currently reviewing them.”
The 2023 model policies are a revision of the 2022 model policies released last September.
(3) comments
This article seems to go out of its way to highlight the fringe groups that dislike the Governor’s common sense policies.
Why not quote the majority of people and organizations that support these changes?
It is so refreshing to have a common-sense Republican like Youngkin who actually does something positive for the citizens of the Commonwealth.
Did these new policies REALLY stop short of requiring parents be able to enter significant input into school staff performance reviews? If it did shame on the Governor!
