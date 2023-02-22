County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) heard some of the challenges facing Loudoun’s farmers—particularly its young farmers—during a Feb. 16 roundtable discussion.
The Loudoun Farm Bureau helped organize the session on the future of farming Loudoun, as development continues to swallow up agricultural land. Farmers filled the county boardroom to share their stories from farms of every type and size.
Stacey Carlberg, with her husband Casey Gusowarow, runs Fireside Farm, growing vegetables on leased land. She said they’ve been full-time farmers for 15 years and came back to Loudoun in 2021 when they had the chance to lease land from some retiring farmers.
“There is a group of young farmers here that support each other. That also allows for farm services to be here, and we just felt like this would be a great place to launch our farm business. It also has great proximity to customers, a lot of people that live in Loudoun County, and we knew that there were great soils here,” she said.
But the prices to buy land—and a place to live—have made their future uncertain.
“We're currently in a pretty precarious rental with no long-term guarantee there, but it's been working out so far,” she said. “… And if it’s hard for us, with our connections, it’s even harder for our employees. Last year we had six people working on our farm, and five of them came from Brunswick. It was the only place that they’ve been able to find housing that’s somewhat affordable, in group housing in Brunswick.”
She said they need some sort of incentive for landowners to work with the farmers—such as the long talked-about Purchase of Development Rights program, which would allow the county government to buy and retire development rights on open land, letting those property owners make some money from their land’s development potential without actually seeing it built.
“We would really like to stay here. We believe that there's still a critical mass of farms here and farm services, and farmers that support each other,” she said. “And we want to be a part of that. We want to help grow the farm community here in Loudoun County and support other food and farm businesses as well.”
Lovettsville native Chris Lutman said his family grows hay, corn, soybeans and wheat on 1,300 acres near the town. He said a farming business needs acres to produce crops—but said the math doesn’t always work in Loudoun.
Citing Visit Loudoun’s information that the county is home to more than 15,000 horses, Lutman said it takes about 100 bales of hay a year to feed a horse—meaning Loudoun alone needs 1.5 million bales of hay, which would take around 15,000 acres to produce. But despite the huge need, starting a hay farm in Loudoun today would be infeasible.
“Our average income per acre in 2022 was $200. The average asking price for conserved land in Lovettsville is roughly $15,000 per acre,” he said. “… So the answer is far from sustainable.”
Some farmers said some transactions celebrated as conservation wins—such as nutrient credits, or wealthy landowners buying large tracts to put under conservation easement—present real challenges. Lutman said selling nutrient credits allows landowners to make money from prime agricultural land but preventing it from being farmed. And HogTree founder Eliza Greenman, who designs farms that integrate livestock and orchards, said one such “wealthy land baron” pulled the rug out from her plans to start her own farm.
She said a major landowner offered to sell 50 acres at below market value, “because they believed in the work that I did.” Long-term access to land is crucial for an orchard—she said once she plants a tree, it’s five years before it produces fruit, and another five before she’s in the black.
“So that’s at least a 10-year, safe, bombproof lease that I would need just to start,” she said.
But the purchase got complicated. She had to submit her business plan to the landowner for approval. Meanwhile, she applied for grants to help start the farm, and said she was awarded $16,000.
“Virginia Tech and other institutes believe my farming style to be a huge part of the future, and they’re investing in it becoming a demonstration farm for government employees to come see, as well as agritourism,” she said.
But two weeks ago, on the heels of a purchase agreement, she got word the price would go up 45%, and the landowner would get right of first refusal for selling her product, at price plus the cost put into the farm. She said that meant she would have no chance to build equity in her farm.
“If I was an artist, and I couldn't afford a canvas, this person comes along and says, here's 10% off the canvas. Oh, but I get that artwork for the cost of your markers and your paint brushes that you put into it, plus the interest I'm charging you,” she said. “So, that's where I am right now. I'm coming to you as somebody who has spent $20,000 of my own money, preparing to plant this land within a couple weeks, and it is now an unsound business move because this wealthy land baron has decided to basically charge the price of development for this piece of property.”
On top of that, Greenman said, she has been held out as an example of helping farmers have access to land.
Potomac Vegetable Farms Manager Hana Newcomb said, “it’s just crazy to think that Loudoun County can’t be a source of food for this region.”
“I think that part of what we need to do in Loudoun County is create a momentum that believe that agriculture is very, very important to our region, and that Loudoun County has the food producing capacity that other counties don't have,” she said. “And we're so close to the eaters. We're so close to people who need it. We're so close to the money.”
And Far Bungalow Farm founder Sage Devlin, who farms on their family’s land at Rockland Farm, said they’re one of the few young farmers with access to land, and they just want help opening up that land to help other farmers.
“It’s hard to be friends with all these people that just want land access, and you’re like ‘well, here I am, and I’m sitting on land.’ We would love to help incubate farms, or section off smaller portions of our 600-acre property. We would need help with infrastructure,” they said.
Randall said the county’s ability to help the farmers is limited. She pointed out she put forward a Purchase of Development Rights program last term, which did not pass. She said this term, with the political party majority reversed, it still would not.
“If I would put a PDR program forward tomorrow, it would not pass, because what a PDR program means is a purchase of development rights program, and so everyone in the county is purchasing development rights for farmers. And I have colleagues who … don't believe that their constituents should pay for other people’s land for farming,” she said.
And, she said, the government has a limited role in private land deals.
“I don't believe county government or government belongs in everything at every time, and I believe, especially when it's private business to private business, we probably shouldn't be in there. And I believe the market does what the market does sometimes,” she said.
The meeting continued after Randall had to leave for a budget meeting that afternoon between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board. Save Rural Loudoun Chair John Ellis, who said he would be running for a seat on the Board of Supervisors, argued making changes would come down to political will.
“It is not just a matter of individuals deciding to do this. The reason we have zoning ordinances is because the public has an interest in what people do with their land. That's the only reason for having zoning. That's why you can't have a landfill or whatever else you want,” he said. “So, the public does have a role in deciding what's appropriate, and it's just a matter of choice, and what does the county prefer. I think there are several things like that where we need to be pointing out, it's matter of priorities.”
He pointed out the county is set to spend hundreds of millions on infrastructure on Rt. 15 north of Leesburg to accommodate the residential development in that area.
“And yet we can't come up with $5 million for something like a PDR program because it's too expensive from eastern taxpayers? That doesn't really make a lot of sense,” he said.
