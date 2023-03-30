The people who fought and died in one of America’s most controversial conflicts were remembered at a ceremony outside the Loudoun County courthouse on Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29, 50 years after the last U.S. troops departed.
Participants sought to honor those who received a hostile reception they received at home following their military service.
U.S. involvement in the Vietnam conflict lasted almost 20 years from the time President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent the first military advisors into the country in 1955 to train the south Vietnamese military, to 1965 when the first U.S. ground troops arrived under President Lyndon B. Johnson after North Vietnamese and U.S. warships and planes exchanged fire in the Gulf of Tonkin, to 1973 when President Richard Nixon pulled the last troops out. But despite more than 3.1 million Americans having been stationed there at one time or another, and despite claiming 58,279 U.S. servicemembers’ lives, Congress never officially declared war in Vietnam.
And when they came home from the conflict, several speakers at Wednesday’s ceremony noted, unlike previous generations, Vietnam veterans often were not welcomed as war heroes. Instead, they were sometimes treated with disdain or hostility from an American public that was divided on the draft, American involvement in Vietnam and the politics that sent them there, often blaming the troops for government leaders’ decisions.
In addition to the gratitude, reverence, and reflection common to commemorations of other military veterans, the speeches Wednesday at times had an angry tone.
“For those who spit on us, that called his names and threatened us, those who chose not to support us even when we were suffering loss, separation loneliness and fear, I say the time has come when thanks are long overdue, and maybe, just maybe you have some regrets,” retired Circuit Court judge and Marine Corps veteran Thomas D. Horne said. “To all who served in Vietnam or supported those who did, thank you for your service. You came home quietly. It's time to make some noise.”
The ceremony was led by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Sons of the American Revolution.
“Today is a day to honor the men and women who served their country during a deeply unpopular event,” SAR John Champe Chapter President Ken Bonner said. “Today is not a commemoration or celebration of the Vietnam War. Military personnel returning from the Vietnam theater of operations were rarely given any positive acknowledgment. Frequently they became the target of abuse and scorn. This day is set aside so we can say emphatically: Welcome home, and thank you for your service.”
It was a conflict with marks on Loudoun County still visible today. The U.S.’s involvement in the conflict was shaped strongly by the ideas of Eisenhower’s Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles, who pushed aggressive Cold War policies like nuclear brinksmanship and massive retaliation, along support for the “domino theory”—that if one country fell into communism, many more would follow. That theory drove the U.S. into foreign interventions, proxy conflicts and military actions throughout the Cold War, including Vietnam. Today, Dulles International Airport is named in his honor.
But it was also felt in Loudoun more directly than that. The memorial to Loudoun’s Vietnam veterans outside the county courthouse today is inscribed with the names of the 12 Loudouners who died in that conflict. They were Welby H. Grayson III, Richard B. Grigsby, Jack Harris Jr., David F. Helms, Leonard W. Kidd, Francis E. Manuel, Weyland F. McCauley Jr., Ralph W. Milbourne, Richard S. Pohl, Gregory M. Howard, David A. Russell and Charles E. Peters.
Reflective of the uncelebrated treatment of Vietnam veterans, that war memorial was not erected until 1988.
“As America's role in Vietnam rapidly expanded, those who were to serve, be they volunteers or responders to the draft, and those who stood by them, be they husbands, wives, children, brothers and sisters, parents, grandparents, friends or neighbors, shared feelings of loss, separation, and the long anxious nights that followed our involvement,” Horne, the keynote speaker, said.
Horne rose to the rank of captain in the Marine Corps, and among his commendations is a recipient of the Navy Commendation Medal for Service in Vietnam. He served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps as a trial counsel, defense counsel and military judge, going on to private practice and to be Middleburg’s town attorney, Loudoun’s first elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in 1979, and Chief Judge of the 20th Judicial Circuit of Virginia.
“Most Americans then, as they do today, went humbly about their lives quietly and yet effectively, nurturing and understanding that we were all in this together. That sense of shared duty is the bedrock of democracy, and what we so admire about those who served during Vietnam,” Horne said. “These men and women followed their country's call to duty as members of the armed forces, the Peace Corps or in a variety of other organizations and government agencies. We honor them today. Amid the turmoil of a troubled time, the threat of totalitarian communism, they did not cower, but answered the call to duty and supported those who did. You made us then, as you make us today, proud to call ourselves Americans.”
Blaming Soldiers for the decisions of the officials the public elected, how convoluted is that kind of thinking. Anyone who thinks like that needs to call the school they attended and ask for a refund. My Dad served there, as well as in Korea and WWII. Afterwards, he came home, spent a few more years in the Army and then became a professional educator. Fortunately, we lived in Texas and he was honored for his service in Vietnam. I feel so badly for the military men and women who weren't treated well. Just as we are losing The Greatest Generation at an incredible rate, we are starting to lose those men and women who stood tall when their country called and went to Vietnam. Yes, I know women weren't drafted. Many served in the medical community and volunteered to go into harm's way just like military nurses in WWII. God Bless every one of those Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who answered the bell and did what those elected leaders ordered them to do.
