With schools still short millions of dollars from the state and the General Assembly showing no signs of reconvening, the Board of Supervisors may step in to fill the school district’s $13 million gap in hopes the state will step up later.
This year a Virginia Department of Education error meant school districts across the commonwealth were planning for more money than the state planned to send them—in Loudoun, a $7.4 million gap next year. That was compounded by the General Assembly’s action to pass a minimal, “skinny” budget for a total shortfall of $13 million compared to information from the state Loudoun County Public Schools used to plan its budget.
Meanwhile, according to county staff, school district staffers have indicated they will take the difference out of school employees’ paychecks.
“In our discussions with Loudoun County Public Schools staff, they've indicated that they will be reconciling their operating budget by holding back a portion of employee pay,” Deputy Chief Financial Officer Megan Bourke said. “I believe they're holding back their COLA until they have more confirmation on what their revenue picture will look like.”
When it passed the Loudoun County budget the Board of Supervisors initially declined to fill that state funding shortfall, hoping the General Assembly would reconvene before the next fiscal year begins on July 1 to fill that gap. But with no signs that state lawmakers will reconvene before their June 20 primaries, the county finance committee has recommended the county board step in.
County staff members’ proposal would have the county putting up $13 million in local money with the idea that if the state fills the gap, that money will come back to county administration. That will let the school district reconcile its budget and execute teacher contracts.
The county finance committee on May 9 supported that proposal unanimously.
“I worry a little that it decreases, the pressure on the state to actually come through,” Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said. “On the other hand, I kind of question how much pressure was on the state to come through anyway, And whether they even care, or whether enough people even care about this situation.”
“I'm going to support this because I don't trust that we are going to get the money from the state,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said.
“The state continues to have a very, very, very healthy surplus, and the fact that we're having this discussion is just beyond the pale to me,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said.
She has repeatedly criticized the Department of Education and Youngkin Administration for leaving the gap for months since an error was discovered in the calculations the state provides to let local school districts figure out how much state funding to expect, while Gov. Glenn Youngkin has also repeatedly trumpeted the state’s estimated $3.6 billion budget surplus. While the state budget filled the funding gap for the current fiscal year, it grew the gap in the upcoming fiscal year.
Randall has argued the long delay amounts to intentionally underfunding public schools.
“When you have a billion-plus-dollar surplus and you have literally and very intentionally underfunded the state's public school system, you can never call yourself a pro-public education elected official,” Randall said.
Loudoun County has the money to spend, thanks to current fiscal year revenues now forecasted to come in $124 million above the numbers assumed in the county budget.
Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said if the state doesn’t step up, the county should advertise about the issue nationally.
“I think you're going to be racing every other member of the board to the national media on this one,” committee Chair Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said.
