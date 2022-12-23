With Metro’s Silver Line stops in Loudoun finally open, county supervisors are pondering the future of Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC.
Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses have seen ridership plummet and their routes cut dramatically thanks to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, which continue today. According to a report prepared for the board’s finance committee, compared to pre-pandemic figures, the commuter buses now run less than half as many routes, with less than a quarter the riders. Before the pandemic, the staff reported, there were 199 commuter bus routes with an average of 3,960 riders a day. Now there are 49 routes, with an average 918 riders a day.
At the onset of the pandemic, county supervisors suspended their policy to keep the commuter buses self-supporting with revenues from fares, grants and advertising. County staff members at the Dec. 13 committee meeting reported ridership is rebounding, but it’s uncertain if it will ever return to pre-pandemic levels. They attribute the drop in ridership to having many more federal employees teleworking since the pandemic began.
With continued uncertainty around the system’s ridership, for now county staff members said they will recommend continuing to waive the revenue neutrality policy for commuter bus service during the next annual budget. In fiscal year 2024, Loudoun Transit anticipates subsidizing commuter buses to the tune of $5.1 million, which $2.8 million less than the current budget.
Commuter bus trips cost $11 cash each way, or $10 with a SmarTrip card. To make the commuter buses self-supporting with their current ridership, the staff estimated fares would have to increase to $21 and $22 a trip, but warn that would likely lead to further loss of riders and subsequently state funding.
Local bus trips cost $1. The staff report also points out that, like Metrorail, the local bus service is subsidized with local taxes.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said it might be time to rethink the commuter buses soon, pointing to the dramatic drop in ridership.
“It tells me that their work habits have just changed dramatically. We offer a premium point-to-point service, but we do now have another option for most people to get to where they're trying to go via transit,” he said. And he said while the two can coexist, the county in the longer term may need to look at reducing commuter bus service, pushing people to Metrorail, “and saving some money in the process.”
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) agreed commuter buses and Metro can coexist, saying different people ride the commuter bus than Metro, and without the bus they’ll get back in the car rather than ride the rail.
“There absolutely is a segment of commuter bus riders who are riders who are just not going to get on any other type of transit,” she said. “They’re just going to get back in the cars.”
She said the county should keep an eye on it as the lasting changes of the COVID-19 pandemic become clearer.
But committee Chair Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said, “I would just route everyone to Metro at this point.”
“I think it’s time to ease out the commuter bus unless the ridership gets back to the point where it’s holding steady and it’s financially neutral,” she said. “Otherwise, people, taxpayers without that much additional income are helping to subsidize a bus that tends to cater to those who have been willing to spend significant amounts.”
The county launched plans to greatly expand its local bus service with the opening the new Silver Line stations, including new routes to the Metro stations, although those plans were slowed somewhat by a shortage of drivers.
Loudoun Transit’s bus service has faced disruption since the county awarded the $101 million, five-year contract for transit services to Keolis North America, combining the previously separate local and commuter bus contracts. Since then, Loudoun Transit has struggled to hire and retain drivers after Keolis slashed benefits amid a nationwide shortage of Commercial Driver’s License holders. The company has faced also repeated unfair labor practice charges at the National Labor Relations Board and is in an ongoing battle with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which has now twice voted to authorize a strike if necessary.
Transit and Commuter Services Division Manager Scott Gross reported the company has said they’ve got 140 employees and are fully staffed for drivers, but more than 30 are still going through CDL licensing. While those drivers are in training, some bus routes are being served by vans. He said the company has told the county they anticipate getting the vans off the road and full bus service under the current schedules by the end of December. The company expects to be able to offer the service the county hoped to have ready when the Silver Line opened by the end of January.
“That’s what’s being provided to us now,” he said. “If it holds true, we’ll see.”
On Dec. 12, Fairfax County Department of Transportation Special Projects Division Chief Martha Coello reported to the Fairfax County board’s Transportation Committee that the Ashburn and Dulles are the busiest of the six new stations, and there had been 3,500 boardings on the new stations. The most common destinations from the new stations are in DC.
(1) comment
Randall is correct There are at least two different types of commuters. Someone in western Loudoun who works at the Pentagon, Metro Center or Crystal City is NEVER going to ride the metro rail if they still have access to a PROPERLY SCHEDULED bus service or private auto. Good grief, we're talking up to two hours of transit time door-to-door. In each direction. Whereas someone living in Ashburn who commutes to Tysons is going to ride the rail. Maybe. But I certainly don't see a rush of people boarding the trains at Loudoun's two stations in this early data.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.