Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) announced Monday she will not seek re-election next year as she continues to wrestle with a rare neurological disorder that has no treatment options to slow or stop its progression.
Wexton previously announced she was undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s Disease, but recently received a new diagnosis of progressive supra-nuclear palsy, which is caused by damage to nerve cells in areas of the brain and can lead to loss of balance, slurred speech, and problems with eye movements.
“When I shared with the world my diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease a few months ago, I knew that the road ahead would have its challenges, and I’ve worked hard to navigate those challenges through consistent treatments and therapies,” Wexton stated. “But I wasn’t making the progress to manage my symptoms that I had hoped, and I noticed the women in my Parkinson’s support group weren’t having the same experience that I was. I sought out additional medical opinions and testing, and my doctors modified my diagnosis to Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy—a kind of ‘Parkinson’s on steroids.’”
Wexton plans to complete her term in office, which expires Dec. 31, 2024. In 2018, she became the first Democrat to win the 10th Congressional District seat since 1980 and was re-elected twice.
“I’ve always believed that honesty is the most important value in public service, so I want to be honest with you now—this new diagnosis is a tough one. There is no ‘getting better’ with PSP. I’ll continue treatment options to manage my symptoms, but they don’t work as well with my condition as they do for Parkinson’s,” Wexton stated.
Prior to her election to congress, the Leesburg attorney served as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County. In 2014, she won a special election to fill the 33rd District seat in the Virginia Senate that was held by Mark Herring before his election to attorney general. She was elected to a full senate term in 2015. She resigned that position following her election to the House of Representatives.
“I’m heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community. But taking into consideration the prognosis for my health over the coming years, I have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones,” Wexton stated.
“When I made the decision to run for Congress, this was clearly not the way I anticipated it coming to a close — but then again, pretty much nothing about my time serving here has quite been typical or as expected. I will forever cherish the people from our communities and all around the country I’ve come to know, the challenges we’ve faced together, and the ways both big and small that my team and I have made a difference in the lives of our neighbors. While my time in Congress will soon come to a close, I’m just as confident and committed as ever to keep up the work that got me into this fight in the first place for my remaining time in office – to help build the future we want for our children. I am truly humbled by the trust Virginians have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of our district,” she stated.
I admire Rep. Wexton so much. A very classy lady. Her candor about her diagnosis will make it easier for other people in her situation to come out of the closet. All of us are in her debt. Best wishes to Rep. Wexton in her future endeavors!
She has had problems for so many years and it was clear to anyone who watched her perform any function something was going on. Having watched her on stage when she originally ran, I think the signs were already there. I just thought she was an exceptionally bad speaker...especially for being a lawyer...but in retrospect she was just showing early signs of the affliction. The incriminating part is that she and the Democrat Party continued to hide it from voters until the bitter end. Clearly, she should have not run last year.
But worse is that Phyllis Randall has been eyeing up her seat and all indications are that the Democrat Party will throw it to her.
Now Phyliss has an offramp.
She never should have sought re-election in 2022, given her condition. She has disrespected her constituents by doing that. I wish her well, personally… but as a congresscritter I say good riddance to bad rubbish.
I wish Ms. Wexton well in her retirement.
