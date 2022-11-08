Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) for a third term in the House of Representatives, elected two new School Board members and filled a host of town council seats.
About 50% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots during weeks of early voting or on Election Day, according to the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration.
The ballot was led by the 10th Congressional District contest in which Wexton turned back a challenge from Republican Hung Cao as part of the Republican effort to retake control of the House of Representatives. Both candidates are from Loudoun—Wexton from Leesburg and Cao from Purcellville—which forms the core of the newly redrawn district.
Although it was her closest race for Congress yet, Wexton won by just over six points, defeating Cao by approximately 53% to 47% of the vote. That finish was roughly three points behind the 2018 victory that first took her to Congress, and three and a half behind her previous reelection in 2020. In Loudoun, Wexton garnered just over 57% of the vote, winning by a large enough margin to offset Cao's leads in other areas of the district.
With 198 of 209 precincts in the district reporting Tuesday night, Wexton had tallied 151,412 votes to Cao’s 134,165. Some precincts, such as for mailed ballots and provisional ballots, may not finish counting until days after the election.
After her race was called she was greeted by a screaming crowd at an election night party at Old Ox Brewery in Leesburg. She touted the major bills of the past term like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and said “I’m not done yet.”
“That means doing the tough work to defend our democracy and strengthen our electoral process, and ensure every vote counts and every voice is heard,” she said. “To overcome this challenge before us, we need to come together. I’ve seen too many times those in power spreading hate and seeking to divide us, and a dangerous rise in political violence. We need to come together as Americans, and as Americans remember what unites us, not what divides us.”
Before Wexton appeared, the election night party featured other elected Democrats.
“We know that this year that women’s reproductive rights were on the ballot, we know that the fate of our democracy was on the ballot, we know that continued investment in infrastucture and healthcare—all of those things were on the ballot, and right here in Loudoun County we have sent a message that we’re going to continue to support those initiatives back to Washington, DC,” Del. David Reid (D-32) said.
And as the results neared certainty, Manassas Del. Danica Roem (D-13), who until the most recent redistricting lived in the 10th Congressional District, said Wexton’s performance stood out.
“As someone who's lived in the 10th District my entire life, I have never ever been better represented than by Jennifer Wexton in our Congress,” she said. “If the numbers hold up tonight, the first thing that we have to take a look at here is, what's made her race different than everyone else?”
Roem, a trans woman, celebrated Wexton, the first person to hang a transgender pride flag outside her office in the halls of Congress.
“It’s for the kids. It’s for the people who feel defenseless. It’s for the people who feel vulnerable. It’s for the people who are scared, and they see politicians hurting other people, and are saying, are they coming for me next?” she said. “They get to look at Jennifer Wexton and say, ‘I’m safe here.’”
The final days of their campaigns have been bolstered by star power, with First Lady Jill Biden and Gov. Glenn Youngkin joining their party’s candidates at Loudoun rallies Monday, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joining Cao today, including a stop at Tammy’s Diner in Round Hill.
Voters in the Broad Run and Leesburg districts selected representatives to fill terms on the Loudoun County School Board.
In Broad Run, Tiffany Polifko held a 135-vote lead over Nicholas Gothard, less than a percentage point difference, with incumbent Andrew Hoyler trailing in third place.
Erika Ogedegbe won the Leesburg District race with 40.30% of the vote, leading Michael Rivera at 31.40% and Lauren Shernoff at 27.93%.
Voters in Leesburg, Purcellville, Lovettsville, and Hillsboro voted for mayor and Town Council seats. Round Hill also held a special election to fill one unexpired council term.
In Leesburg, incumbent mayor Kelly Burk turned back a challenge from Town Council member Suzanne Fox. For three council seats, Neil Steinberg was the leading vote-getter, followed by Todd Cimino-Johnson and Patrick Wilt. John Spence and Colin Doniger finished out of the running, according to the preliminary results.
In Purcellville, incumbent council members Stanley J. Milan Sr. and Joel Grewe competed to replace Mayor Kwasi Fraser, who did not run for reelection. Milan won with 54% of the vote, while Grewe got 43%. Grewe’s council term expires Dec. 31. Milan has two years remaining on his council term, so the council in January will be expected to make a temporary appointment until a special election is held.
Mary “Boo” Bennett led the council ballot, landing 16.4% of the vote, followed by Erin Rayner at 15.7% and Carol Luke at 15.6%. Ronald Rise, Caleb Stought and incumbent Tip Stinnette finished out of the running according to the preliminary results.
In Hamilton, Ken Wine, a veteran council member who was appointed mayor earlier this year, easily won the mayoral election over challengers Vaughn Stanford and Brian Daskaloviitz. In the council races, incumbents Rebecca Jones, Cathy Salter, and Craig Green were reelected, outpacing challengers Am Barden and Elena Boras.
The elections in Lovettsville were uncontested, with Christopher Hornbaker elected mayor and Jennifer Reed, Brandon Davis and Bobby Merhaut elected to four-year council terms.
