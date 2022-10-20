Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) and her Republican challenger Hung Cao met for their final scheduled debate before the November election in front of the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Oct. 20, both looking back at a turbulent period of time in American government and history.
Wexton said she had been recently speaking with a staffer who commented: “Wouldn’t it be nice to serve in precedented times?”
She touted her record in four years in Congress so far, especially recent major acts such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, while Cao attacked her for the same, calling it “frivolous spending.”
“My top priority would be to serve the people of this district, as I’ve been doing,” Wexton said, such as ensuring infrastructure act funds are used fairly.
“The infrastructure bill, all it has done is allow for unions to get priority on to infrastructure and reconstruction. We all want safer roads, but we also want the right to work,” he said, adding a repeated refrain: “We need to ask ourselves right now if we need to give Joe Biden more blank checks, or we need to give Joe Biden more checks and balances.”
Cao pointed to high inflation, and pushed for more domestic fossil fuel production, and attacked COVID-19 safety precautions.
“We need to get the economy back on track. Never has government been able to come in and tell you when you can open your business, who you let in, what you check at the door, what they stick on faces or stick in their bodies,” he said.
Both said immigration reform is needed.
“We need to be able to control the people coming in here for humanitarian purposes. We do need workers and we need to protect them and bring them really safely,” Cao said, calling to deploy new technologies like ground-penetrating radar at the border.
“I do not understand why this issue has become so partisan when we are a nation of immigrants,” Wexton said. She pointed to the impacts of immigration difficulties on the country’s workforce, including for highly-skilled and educated positions, where employees working on visas may be recruited away to other countries that will fast-track their citizenship.
Cao opposed helping Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.
“We're depleting our national strategic reserves of weapons that we need in order to thwart off the Chinese threat that's going on right now, that's looming over the horizon,” he said.
Wexton said the U.S. must keep supporting Ukraine.
“Vladimir Putin invaded a sovereign nation. We cannot let that stand,” she said. “The Ukrainians aren’t just fighting for democracy in their own land, they’re fighting for democracy all around the world. What happens there is going to be represented everywhere moving forward.”
And she pointed to humanitarian aid in addition to military aid—“there’s no food being produced.”
Cao also sought to pin high oil prices on the Biden administration.
“The prices did not happen from the war in Ukraine. That happened on day one in Joe Biden's presidency when he signed all the regulations that curtailed a lot of our production,” he said.
Wexton said oil and gas companies have been price gouging Americans throughout the pandemic.
“They’ve made very good profits and bought back billions of dollars of their own stock, to pop up their stock prices and their compensation for the top CEOs,” Wexton said. “So for me, when I go back to Congress, I want to do something to cut down, to fight back against the profiteering and price gouging.”
On oil and energy prices, she said, “if nothing else, it just underscores how important it is that we start that transition to renewables.” She pointed to the investments and tax credits in renewable energy and energy efficiency in the Inflation Reduction Act.
“You can’t just snap a chalk line and say, okay, we’re going to do this,” Cao said. “We need to invest in other energy sources as well. I mean, yes, solar and wind, that's great, but the problem is, what happens when the sun doesn't come out or when the wind doesn't blow?”
He also criticized the practice of disposing of wind turbine blades in landfills—“All they’re doing is burying them in the desert, hoping it goes away.” He likened that to the military’s practice of burying unused ordinance, and suggested nuclear power as another option.
Wexton said the fight for access to affordable healthcare is ongoing, pointing to provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act to lower prescription drug costs, cap some out-of-pocket spending, and limit the monthly cost of insulin to $35 for people with Medicare, and to start the government negotiating lower prices on some drugs covered by Medicare. She also pointed to the expanded access to healthcare due to the Affordable Care Act and the expansion of Medicaid in Virginia.
“But it is under attack from Republicans in Congress. They tried to repeal it in 2017 without a replacement, and they will do it again if they have the majority,” she said.
Cao said “we have the best medical care in the world, and that's because of the competition we have.”
“We need competition. Competition breeds excellence, competition breeds innovation competition breeds, it brings in lower prices and that's what we need in this country,” he said.
On affordable and workforce housing, Cao said the prices are affected by inflation, which he blamed on the Biden administration, and said “my opponent just blindly signs off on every single thing.”
Wexton said it is a problem tackled by local zoning authority, and the federal government can offer incentives for things like increased density in places served by transit.
To close the debate, moderators made the now-customary request for each candidate to say something they admire about the other. Cao complimented Wexton’s passion, saying “that's what we need in Congress, that’s what we need in America,” but used the opportunity to get in one more jab.
“We want America to thrive, we want American to be the best country in the world, we just want it two different ways. And again for me, it's more checks and balances, for her it’s more blank checks.”
Wexton, answering second, was brief.
“I admire and respect my opponent’s service in the United States Navy. I do very much. Thank you for your service,” she said.
After the debate, Wexton took more questions from reporters, answering some of Cao’s criticisms.
“Those things that he's calling a ‘blank check’ are actually investments in America. They will pay dividends over the years,” she said. “One of the things that we've done in the Biden Administration is that they have actually reduced the deficit, and the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce it further by $330 billion over 10 years. So I think that his concerns are unfounded.”
She also answered questions on campaign ads calling Cao “extreme.”
“His views are extreme. I called him an extremist because his views are extreme. He’s extreme on gun violence prevention. He's extreme on women’s reproductive rights, he's extreme on January 6 and the insurrection,” she said.
She said Cao is “trying to be too cute and just trying to have it both ways” on election denialism, and said “our democracy is definitely on the ballot this cycle.”
“We have so many people who have been who've been nominated to run for Congress who are either deniers or denier-adjacent who are very suspicious of the results of free and fair elections, and just feel that they can substitute the judgment of people like appointed partisans, instead of the people who've actually voted in the election,” she said.
Cao during the debate had sought to tie Wexton to a 2020 bill in the state legislature, Prince William Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-31)’s bill to expand the definition of "abused or neglected child" to include any child whose parents inflict or threaten physical or mental injury on the basis of the child’s gender identity or sexual orientation. That bill was left in committee; Guzman had said in a television interview she may introduce the bill again next year, but after the conservative uproar said she will not.
Republicans claimed that bill would be used to prosecute parents who refuse to provide gender-affirming medical treatments to their children, something not in the bill, and have sought to use the bill as ammunition in other campaigns.
“I want to know right now, does she support what her friend and political ally Ms. Elizabeth Guzman has proposed in the state legislation?” Cao said during the Loudoun Chamber debate.
Wexton after the debate said she does not.
“I believe that everybody needs to be treated with dignity and with compassion and with kindness, but I don’t think that parents should be prosecuted or should be attacked for disagreeing with their kid about their gender identity,” she said.
Cao through his campaign staff declined to be interviewed after the debate, and staffers blocked reporters who tried to ask him questions.
Watch the full debate on the Loudoun Chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LoudounChamber/videos/473825851204779.
(3) comments
“Those things that he's calling a ‘blank check’ are actually investments in America. They will pay dividends over the years,” she said. “One of the things that we've done in the Biden Administration is that they have actually reduced the deficit, and the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce it further by $330 billion over 10 years."
Complete gaslighting. The debt has increased 4 T T Trillion and change in the last two years. Hows that "inflation reduction" working out for everybody? Wexton is just another employee of the Speaker and that old man who is trying to start WW3.
Vote the war mongers out!
Rising crime, highest inflation in 40 years and an open border. and Wexton thinks she is serving us??? Not
The candidates were offered time to say something nice about their opponent. Jennifer Wexton was a good sport & did so. Hung Cao used his time to get in another dig against Rep. Wexton. Sorry, but I don't care for the gentleman. And he wouldn't even take reporters' questions after the debate. What kind of milquetoast is he? Someone running for Congress should be accessible to the news media to the fullest extent possible. Please Vote Loudoun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.