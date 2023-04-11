Today—on World Parkinson’s Disease Day—Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) shared that she has been diagnosed with the chronic degenerative disorder.
She released her statement in a video on her Twitter account, twitter.com/RepWexton.
“Over the past few months, it has primarily affected my speech and how my mouth moves,” she said. “You may notice I speak more quickly now. It also has affected how I walk and keep my balance.”
But she said she’s doing well, with a positive attitude and strong support from family, friends and loved ones.
“What Parkinson’s is not is an untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence. So please, you are welcome to empathize, but don’t feel sorry for me,” she said. “I’m working with my doctor on a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms. And I’ve been feeling good and staying strong.”
And she said her work on legislation, traveling around the district, and constituent services continues as normal. And she said she remains “100% committed to serving the people of Virginia,” and she hopes to keep serving for many years to come.
“I’m not going to let Parkinson’s stop me from being me. I am confident that as I work with my doctor to get the treatment I need, I can continue being a working mom and an active member of our community,” she said.
She said while generally a private person in personal matters, “I chose to come forward today, on World Parkinson’s Day, because I want to bring about as much good from this diagnosis as I can, and I look forward to doing just that here in Congress.”
Learn more about World Parkinson’s Day at worldparkinsonsday.com.
I sincerely wish Wexton good health so she can enjoy time with her family, and hopefully, out of politics and the Congress.
Oh no. So sorry to hear this news. But I know Rep. Jennifer Wexton will face this health challenge with her usual fortitude. She reminds me of Betty Ford. And Eleanor Roosevelt. Rather than cursing the darkness, she's lighting a candle for others. Best wishes to you, Rep. Wexton!
