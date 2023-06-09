A plan to convert Mickie Gordon Memorial Park on the western edge of Middleburg into a cricket complex is on hold amid growing community concerns over displacing a historically significant baseball field and impacts the project would have on the rural area.
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton has joined in raising concerns, meeting with County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Loudoun Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services Steve Torpy to discuss the project.
During Thursday night’s Middleburg Town Council meeting, several residents urged the town to help prevent the project from overwhelming the area with bright lights and heavy traffic.
Littleton announced that the county’s special exception application for the park expansion has been put on hold, pending plans for a community meeting that could be held as early as this month. The application, filed in May 2022, had been set to begin Planning Commission review in the coming weeks.
The 99-acre park got its start as Hall’s Park, owned by William Nathaniel Hall who opened the land as a gathering place for the Black community on special occasions, offered a place for Black baseball teams to compete and hosted integrated games at a time when the sport and the county remained largely segregated.
Today, the property is owned by the School Board, which leases it to the county. In addition to a central lighted baseball field, the park has fields used for other sports including cricket, football, lacrosse, baseball and softball.
The county parks department’s new plan is to develop three competition-level, lighted cricket pitches, providing more space for the county’s fastest growing sport. Matches are played at Mickie Gordon, Bolen Park near Leesburg, Hanson Regional Park near Arcola and a pitch in Sterling.
According to the county parks department, since starting an adult cricket league with seven teams in 2009—the same year a cricket field was added at Mickie Gordon Park—the program has grown to 60 teams with more than 1,600 players and more on waiting lists. The lighted ballfield at Mickie Gordon was retrofitted to accommodate cricket matches in 2016.
While many of the project’s critics agree that more facilities are needed for cricket teams, they say a rural park far from the county’s population centers isn’t the right location.
In recent weeks, public comment postings to the county’s land use application records site have turned up the opposition.
“This application should be denied. The ‘improvements’ detailed are far too intensive for this sensitive location in an area of the county that is still overwhelmingly rural. If a recreational facility of this size is needed, it should be located east of Rt 15 along an area where the population can make full use of it and along a portion of Rt 50 that already has the capacity to handle the traffic it will generate,” Mary O’Connor wrote.
“Adding lights and buildings to Mickie Gordon Memorial Park is not only a bad idea, it’s a horrible idea! It should remain a natural park and NOT be developed into an auxiliary Sports Facility for eastern Loudoun County,” Doug Barbour wrote.
“This application should be denied. Rt. 50 west of 15 cannot handle the increase in traffic. Keep the cricket fields east where you have your population AND Rt. 50 is 4 lanes. Keep western Loudoun rural. The light pollution and the increase in traffic are not necessary when those who will use the cricket fields live mostly to the east,” wrote Joni Novacich. “With so much development from Aldie and east, why not incorporate parks and cricket fields within the never ending development you allow in that area?”
“I oppose this park proposal. It is far more a sports facility than park. It erases the African American historical significance of the park. It will change the rural character of Middleburg area. Put a park where people actually play cricket and avoid increasing traffic,” posted Melissa Gray.
During its June 8 meeting, the Middleburg Town Council considered sending a letter to the county supporting those concerns. In the end, council members agreed to wait until after the parks department completes its public outreach to take a formal position on the application.
“This is not about being against cricket or about the folks who love cricket and enjoy it. I mean, there's thousands and thousands of people who play cricket in Loudoun County,” Littleton said. “It's about where's the right place for a facility to support those folks. I mean, nobody would argue that putting a 300-acre equestrian center in the middle of Ashburn is serving the Ashburn community, but we'd love to have one out here. So it's about the right stuff in the right place.”
