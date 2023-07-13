Reigning Miss Loudoun County and now Miss Virginia Katie Scarlett Rose has never lived in Loudoun, but said she chose to compete for Miss Loudoun because she said Loudoun has always felt like home.
"It has never been home to me, but it was always home," she said, adding she often visited Leesburg for shopping and dining from her native Martinsburg, WV.
Miss Arlington Scholarship Organizations Executive Director Briana Hanafin Mendonca, a former Miss Arlington, said it’s pretty typical for girls to compete in areas they don’t live. The group also runs the Miss Loudoun County contest.
“It is a way for me to make a lasting impact on the community and I get the lovely perk of going to the Miss America Pageant,” she said, noting she had spent the bulk of her time in the commonwealth.
Rose qualified to compete in Virginia because she attended college and law school in the state. The rules of Miss Virginia under the Miss America organization state a contestant must live in the state for which they wish to compete for 30 days prior to competition in a local pageant, or must have fulfilled eligibility requirements by educational status or employment.
Rose said she chose to compete to make a difference across the commonwealth.
“What a lot of people don’t know about the Miss America organization is, it’s the largest scholarship organization for women in the United States,” Rose said. “They really try to incentivize girls to compete where you live or work, but you can also compete where you go to school.”
Rose was named Miss Loudoun County on Dec. 3 after competing against eight other people, one of whom was from Loudoun County. Of the five contestants in the Miss Loudoun Teen competition that same night, only one, Madison Whitbeck, is from Loudoun County. Whitbeck, a senior at Riverside High School in Leesburg, won Miss Loudoun County Outstanding Teen.
Rose is an ambassador for Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter as part of her community service initiative, bringing awareness to domestic violence through her role as Miss Loudoun and now Miss Virginia.
“That has been at the forefront of my agenda,” she said. “I’m hoping to speak to Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly about emotional abuse and how to address this issue. It doesn’t always start with a gun to your head or bruises, it’s the breaking down and beating down of a person until they feel like they aren’t worthy and that is what happened to me.”
She has helped with the shelter’s thrift store, doing clothing drives for as well as joining the Run the Greenway to help raise money for LAWS.
Rose will be based out of Roanoke during her time as Miss Virginia.
She is not the only Miss Loudoun County. The Miss Loudoun County Fair contest, unaffiliated with Miss America, crowns 4-H girls as Little Miss Loudoun County for ages 8-11, Junior Miss Loudoun County for ages 12-15 and Miss Loudoun County for ages 16-19. The Miss Loudoun County Fair pageant is July 16.
