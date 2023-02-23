Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman ruled on Thursday that Melvin H. Wasike was not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the 2021 brutal home-invasion stabbing of a Leesburg-area man.
Following two days of testimony last week, the bench trial reconvened today for closing arguments.
In the trial, it was undisputed that Wasike kicked in the door of Michael Fadely’s Barclay Woods home on Nov. 14, 2021,and stabbed Fadely and his fiancée in the hallway outside their bedroom before fleeing. The attack lasted less than three minutes. Fadely died at the scene.
Wasike entered an insanity plea, supported by the review of three phycologists who found he suffered from schizophrenia and was dilutional at the time of the attack.
County prosecutors focused on the fact that Wasike did not mention to investigators that he was hearing voices telling him to harm anyone before the offense was committed and that it was only after the fact in a “self-serving” statement that he made that claim.
Plowman said the evidence showed a worsening of Wasike’s schizophrenia over the past four years culminating in his stabbing of Fadely and Laura Munoz. He added that all three reports from psychologists who conducted evaluations of Wasike found that he met at least one of the three possible criteria for a not guilty by reason of insanity claim. Each report agreed Wasike did not understand the consequences of his actions.
Plowman said that Wasike would be remanded to the temporary custody of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and undergo hospitalization and psychological evaluation.
He said he felt the mental health system had failed as his family sought to find treatment for his increasingly erratic behavior but repeatedly found no available mental health services.
“The most disturbing and frustrating fact to me personally … was Mr. Wasike being turned away from emergency mental health facilities,” he said.
The case began when a deputy was called to the home on Nov. 13, 2021, after a man, later identified as Wasike, had come to the victim’s house claiming to be looking for someone at the residence. Security video from Fadely’s home showed Wasike coming to the home three times that afternoon, twice to the front door and another in an apparent search to find an unlocked door around the back.
The deputy was still in the area when Wasike returned a fourth time. Wasike was questioned by the deputy and ordered to not trespass on the property again.
Driving a different car, Wasike returned at 4:32 a.m. the next day, kicking in the front door, running up the stairs and assaulting Fadely and Munoz in the hallway outside their bedroom. Fadely was stabbed multiple times with a large kitchen knife and died at the scene. Munoz, who jumped on Wasike to try to stop the attack, was stabbed in her side.
A recording of the 911 call Munoz placed at the time of the attack was played during the opening day of the trial. In it was heard 90 seconds of terror and screaming as the two victims fought with their attacker.
Deputies arrested Wasike later that morning, as investigators used his cell phone information to find him parked near Reservoir Road a few miles away.
Wasike is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering while armed with intent to commit murder.
Investigators said there was no prior link between Wasike and the residents, and no motive for the attack.
(1) comment
Hopefully he’ll be remanded for the rest of his life and never released into the public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.