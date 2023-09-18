Supervisors have punted to next term a vote on plans to pave several gravel roads across the county amid protests from people who live along or use those roads.
But they have already voted to take one road, Canby Road, off that list.
A long line of people opposed to paving some of those historic roads—along with a smaller number of people in favor—spoke at a Board of Supervisors public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 13. The county board was holding its annual joint public hearing with the Virginia Department of Transportation on a program that funds road paving those roads, with sections of Hogback Mountain Road, Old Wheatland Road and Canby Road up for paving next fiscal year, at a cost of $1.5 million.
Residents along Canby Road in particular organized in opposition to those plans, which was set to have its current paved section, which stops just short of the intersection with Longview Crest Place, extended by 300 feet at a cost of $300,000. According to a county staff report, there have been six crashes along the unpaved portion of Canby Road since 2015, including one hit-and-run of a pedestrian, but none of those crashes were along the short segment proposed for paving.
Facing that organized opposition, supervisors before the public hearing Wednesday penned a motion to remove Canby from the list.
Loudoun’s rural roads are a passionate topic for many people touring or living along them, and are the subject of a nonprofit, America’s Routes, dedicating to documenting and telling the stories from throughout American and colonial-era history that are tied to those rural roads. Waterford Foundation Board of Directors President Susan Manch pointed to the roads’ long history, from paths taken by indigenous people before the arrival of European colonists, traversed by names out of history like George Washington, to Civil War soldiers marching along them.
Speakers at the hearing also said that the county’s poll of people living along Canby, which showed support for paving it, did not include most of the property owners along the road—only those along the short section proposed for paving. Now, a majority of landowners along the length of Canby Road have signed a petition in opposition to the paving.
Potomac Heritage Trails Association PresidentBill Niedringhaus said a map of western Loudoun’s unpaved roads and a heatmap from Strava of where people are walking overlap to an “amazing” extent, referencing the county government’s project to create a county-spanning network for parks and trails.
“The untamed roads in effect are the linear parks and trails network in western Loudoun,” he said. “We should treat it that way. Loudoun's wise investments in the linear parks and trails program increased walkable trail mileage, but paving any gravel road permanently undoes this good by shrinking walkable mileage.”
Others questioned whether paving roads would make them safer.
Tom Donahue said paving Canby Road would only push the potholes at the transition to pavement further down the road
“The current process forces a divisive choice around paving instead of seeking improvements that increase safety. We need to focus on the safety of all people, including pedestrians, people riding horses, people riding bicycles,” he said. “Gravel in these debates generally is portrayed as not safe, yet traffic calming by the grovel is in fact our best safety net. Rural roads need traditional traffic calming measures on the paved portions and new methods to address structural deficiencies. … Paving should be the last resort, not the only option.”
John Lovegrove said other states have pioneered ways to maintain gravel roads to a higher standard, rather than paving them—and said that sort of work has been succeeded on Old Waterford Road.
“I don't understand why we can't do it here, why Loudoun can't be the leader to implement some of these methods,” he said. “There's nothing holding us up from doing it, except inertia and bureaucratic timidity.”
Others also came to the hearing for and against paving other roads on the list, and often for similar reasons, like Mark Newsome who expressed “strong opposition” to paving Hogback Mountain Road.
“One of the primary reasons we moved to Hogback Mountain Road over a decade ago was to live on a historic rural road where we can safely walk and share the road with horses and ponies, other wildlife, and bikers,” he said, arguing paving the road would increase traffic volume and speed, leading to more accidents.
Several also hailed talk among supervisors of coming up with a new system for evaluating whether roads should be paved. Christopher Frinell celebrated that Canby Road was to come off the list but said “it shouldn’t have been this hard.”
“We should expect better of ourselves and moving forward I think there's every opportunity to do that,” he said.
In particular several people said paving the roads could destroy one of Loudoun’s tourism draws—a place for cyclists from across the region to ride. Mike Dickerson, who spoke opposed to paving Old Wheatland Road, said every weekend dozens of cyclists from across the region show up at his Leesburg bicycle shop, Plum Grove ReCyclery.
“They come all this way, bring their economy, because they love and cherish riding on these special, historic roads that are the roots of western Loudoun and the last bits of glue holding rural Loudoun together,” he said. “If these roads are paved, they will stop coming, and western Loudoun will be just another place that used to be.”
Andy Bacon, who organizes the annual Loudoun 1725 Gravel Grinder bike ride, said five years ago, the event’s first year sold out and saw 500 participants. Last year, more than a thousand cyclists from across the country participated.
“If this gravel road network was not a treasure, those thousand people would not come to Loudoun County to participate,” he said. “People come to Loudoun to enjoy the beautiful vistas, enjoy the crunch of the gravel underneath their bike tires. They don't do it to ride on pavement and look at subdivisions.”
And he said if the roads get paved, he won’t host the event anymore, deeming it too dangerous to share paved roads with vehicle traffic.
Others pointed to the equestrian draw—as Dickerson said, “when was the last time you saw somebody riding a horse on a paved road?”
A handful of people came out to speak in favor of more pavement.
“How many of our distinguished board members had been to Williamsburg?” Walter Tennyson said. “…How many people in the audience have been to Gettysburg? Well guess what? They are both historic, well managed and beautiful areas that have their roads paved. That’s undeniable. It can be done. Downtown Waterford, that everybody loves, is paved.”
“My family's been farming off of Hogback Mountain Road since 1975 and has operated Stone Tower Winery there for the past 15 years. We're committed to the preserving agricultural traditions of Loudoun County and I’m proud to have one of the largest vineyard plantings with 95 acres under vine and more to come,” Lacey Huber said. “We believe that you can be in favor of both land preservation and having roads in good condition.”
Supervisors voted 8-0-1, Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent, to remove the Canby Road project from the list, and to defer the paving plan to a public hearing in July 2024.
“I had no idea the passion there was for our rural roads in the county,” Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said. “I grew up on a dirt road, so I understand the love for it. I also hated it at times, so I understand both sides of this argument a lot.”
“It doesn't make sense to me that you knowingly move on a gravel road that you do not believe is scheduled to be paved and then demand that it does get paved,” Chair Phyllis J. Rnadall (D-At Large) said.
Call me old-fashioned. But I say keep Loudoun's rural roads composed of gravel. If you pave these roads -- cars & trucks will go flying down them like there's no tomorrow. I feel sorry for homeowners who want paved roads. When they moved to Loudoun, they didn't realize the volume of traffic would increase so much on rural roads. Still, it's better to keep these roads gravel & have the government do proper upkeep. Welcome to Fall Loudoun!
I would love to live on a gravel road. Mine's dirt (and mud when it rains). VDOT will spread a little gravel from time-to-time, but it sinks into the mud at the first rain.
I don’t mind the gravel roads. I do mind that VDOT doesn’t maintain them properly and that the BOS doesn’t push VDOT to do so
