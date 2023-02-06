The Purcellville Town Council’s move to appoint an unelected member to a two-year term is likely against state law, the Virginia Municipal League advised in advance of that vote, and two members have sued over the majority’s decision.
Emails acquired through a Freedom of Information Action request to the town contradict statements by Mayor Stanley Milan and Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut’s on Jan. 24 that the Virginia Municipal League had advised them an election was not necessary. And on Monday, council member Erin Rayner said she and council member Mary Jane Williams have filed lawsuit over the council majority’s refusal to hold an election.
A majority on town council on Jan. 3 voted to appoint Ron Rise Jr. to the seat vacated by Stanley Milan when Milan was elected mayor. Rise had campaigned on a slate with Milan and council members Carol Luke and Mary “Boo” Bennett, but did not get enough votes for a seat on council.
His appointment came as a surprise even to some council members; at that meeting, Rayner questioned why the council didn’t follow the customary practice of interviewing applicants for the seat, and objected that despite asking Milan who he would nominate in December, she hadn’t had a response.
Subsequently, the majority on council rejected the public advice of Town Attorney Sally Hankins that under state code, they will need to seek a special election for the seat this November. Instead, they indicated they will try to keep him in the seat for the remaining two years of the term, and at their Jan. 24 meeting Milan and Bertaut said they’d received advice from the Virginia Municipal League that a special election was not required, with Milan referencing interpretation they’d received at local government day on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Richmond.
Emails acquired through a Freedom of Information Action request to the town show that was not true.
Virginia Municipal League General Counsel Roger Wiley on Jan. 17—a week before Milan and Bertaut’s comments—emailed Milan advising him state code requires a special election, despite differing language in town code.
“Under the state code section, which is controlling, the town council may make an interim appointment but that appointment only lasts until a special eviction [sic] can be held to choose a permanent replacement. I don’t believe, therefore that the council can simply make the interim appointment for the entire two years remaining on your council term,” Wiley wrote. “Instead, the council will need to ask your circuit court to schedule a special election to fill the council seat for the remainder of the term.”
That email does not appear to have been forwarded to other members of council.
In a follow up email Jan. 26, the day after the town council meeting, VML Executive Director Michelle Gowdy emailed the entire council “it has come to my attention that there was a miscommunication regarding the question.”
Gowdy referenced speaking with members of the town council at VML/VACo Legislative Day in Richmond.
“There were over 400 people present that day, and I don’t remember the entire conversation, but I do recall talking about the town charter and believe I cited the general rule that charter provisions prevail over general law I also recommended having the town attorney consult the local circuit judge or court on the appropriate action to be taken by the town,” Gowdy wrote. She also reiterated Wiley’s advice that state law overrides local law.
That advice aligns with Town Attorney Sally Hankins’s advice to the town council during a Jan. 10 meeting.
“State code specifies that even if your charter provides for other procedures, the state code requires that a special election be scheduled at the next general election which is Nov. 7 of 2023,” she said at that meeting.
At that meeting, the Town Council directed Hankins to research the legal options regarding the requirements for a special election. She submitted that report before the Jan. 24 meeting, but the town has refused to release it publicly. Hankins described the report as a “confidential memorandum” and cited a Virginia Freedom of Information Act exemption that permits items subject to attorney-client privilege to be withheld.
On Monday, Rayner and Williams, who have said they support holding a special election, filed a Writ of Mandamus seeking a Circuit Court judge to direct Milan, Bertaut, Bennett and Luke to comply with the special election requirement.
“At the time Milan and Bertaut made the statement that VML had said that a special election was not needed, both were aware of the position of VML that a special election was required,” the petition states, alleging the council members voting to not request a special election “willfully disregarded” their statutory duty.
The court filing includes a copy of Hankin’s staff report on the topic. It includes the advice: “No reasonable case can be made for the position that a Special Election is not required.”
In that report, she also advised that a council member who willfully neglects a duty could be found guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor, subject to a penalty of up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.
