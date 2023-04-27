A School Board majority Tuesday night voted to not explore ways to keep Virtual Loudoun Elementary School open after the current school year ends.
The decision to shut down the COVID-era program was opposed by Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run), Denise Corbo (At-large) and Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg).
Corbo asked the superintendent and division staff during the April 11 School Board meeting to explore ways to keep the program open, saying it wasn’t properly evaluated before it was put on the chopping block. She requested the item be brought back to be further discussed on April 25 with the hopes the findings could be discussed more during the May 24 School Board meeting.
That will not be the case.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Corbo argued the program has been highly successful since its creation and that it supports the divisions most vulnerable students—those who have complex medical issues.
“Prior to COVID this learning model had not been explored. Now we know it’s possible to provide a quality education through virtual means and we have the data that proves there can be academic achievement in the virtual environment,” she said.
During a budget work session last October, the division decided elementary distance learning was not a priority and cut it from the superintendent’s proposed budget. Division staff members cited low enrollment, low stakeholder engagement and argued in-person learning was better for students.
The division decided to keep virtual learning in both middle and high schools.
Corbo said parents, teachers and students were caught off guard by the decision to close the program and asked the board to reconsider its decision, evaluate the program and try to find ways to keep it going.
“As I met with some of the stakeholders it became clear to me there was no other virtual learning option on par with what we have created here in Loudoun and it’s something we can be very proud of,” she said.
Deputy superintendent Ashley Ellis said options that are available to students coming out of Virtual Loudoun Elementary include returning to their home elementary school, or using Virtual Virginia or home bound instruction if the student was medically fragile and could not do in person learning.
Ellis said the division would cover the cost of Virtual Virginia if that were to be the best option for a student. She noted the Virtual Virginia program requires division staff to manage a student’s Individualized Education Program, and 504 plan—a plan that includes accommodations, aides and/or services for students with disabilities to have equal access to activities and programs.
“I will say one size does not fit all and I do recognize there are students for which in person learning is not appropriate,” Ellis said.
She said, to date, only two families had requested other virtual options.
Acting superintendent Daniel Smith said the division was working with families to help them transition to in person learning including giving students tours of schools that some have never set foot in.
Ellis said the division reached out to other school divisions to see what they were doing. She said of the ones that responded three didn’t have a K-5 distance learning option, four used Virtual Virginia and five had their own unique program, although she stated she wasn’t sure if they were fully synchronous like Loudoun’s. She said next year some of those divisions were moving away from distance learning, were planning to use Virtual Virginia and a couple were continuing their own program.
The Virtual Loudoun Elementary program was created to help students transition out of the pandemic and never meant to be a long-term program, according to Smith.
During its first year, the 2021-22 school year, Ellis said there were 325 students enrolled. She said that dropped to 261 by the time the school year ended. This year, 122 were enrolled but to date only 81 remain. She said those who cited the reasons for leaving said they preferred in person learning.
Several board members expressed frustration at the ask to discuss keeping the program after the budget process was nearly done and the division was possibly facing a $16 million deficit.
“I just want to be clear that the board made the decision to discontinue Virtual Elementary. We were asked to identify budget priorities and we removed Virtual Loudoun Elementary from the budget and then we passed the budget without it,” Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said. “I personally think it is cruel to continue this discussion. With the amount of money that it will take to fund this, where are we pulling it from when we are already $16 million in the hole if we are not made right by the state? Where are we taking it from? None of that has been discussed.”
Corbo said she wanted the division staff to explore that to see what the budget impact would be, if any, and if there were ways to consolidate classes and use staff better.
“We are talking about specific students with specific needs. And this program is truly unique, you cannot compare it to Virtual Virginia. It’s not the same by any means. And also, you can’t dispute the academic progress these students have made. And I think when you look at the validity of this program, if there is no value in virtual elementary than how can there be value for middle school and high school virtual programs?” she asked. “There is value here and there is truly a need and what I’m asking for and what the community is asking for is for the staff to do its due diligence, go back, look at the program, look at the need and see if there is a possibility of continuing this program.”
In the end, board members voted not to explore ways to keep the program going beyond the school year.
