Virginia’s Draft History SOL’s Raise Questions of Inclusion

NAACP Loudoun Branch President Pastor Michelle C. Thomas held a press conference outside the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration building on Thursday to join the criticism of recent changes proposed for Virginia’s History and Social Science Standards of Learning.
Thomas was one of many invited last year to give input on rewriting the history and social science SOLs by then-Gov. Ralph Northam.
Thomas said the new changes, which were released Nov. 11 and presented to the Virginia Board of Education today, were dangerous for students in Virginia because they fail to present Black, Asian American, Pacific Islander and Indigenous people’s history.
“These are founding principles and history that we cannot erase. We may not understand them, we may not agree with them, we may be embarrassed about them, but that is part and parcel of who America is and what we’ve all had to go through in this American experience,” Thomas said.
She quoted a Virginia Department of Education statement from June 2020 that stated access to high-quality public education is a fundamental right of all Virginians regardless of race, gender, creed, color or sexual orientation and recognized systemic racism still existed in public education and a promise to recognize and confront racism and discrimination.
Thomas said Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration was trying to erase certain history and going against the VDOE’s statement.
She pointed to several instances where she believed this was the case. For examples, she said the new standards remove content about Juneteenth—a federally recognized holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. She also pointed out the new standards left out “any history regarding Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” she said.
The Virginia Department of Eduation revised its draft of K-12 history standards on Nov. 16 to include Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth in elementary school after public outcry. According to a spokesperson, the omissions were unintentional.
“When they decided to insert at the last moment the MLK Day, they decided to put it in at the seventh grade SOL. Imagine going to school from kindergarten all the way to seventh grade before you hear about one of America’s greatest heroes who happened to be African American. Imagine that,” she said.
Thomas cited other things that were deleted from the original draft released in July that was written mostly by Northam’s administration. She said references to Douglas Wilder, the first Black person elected as governor of Virginia, have been deleted from kindergarten standards, and specific statements that reference inequality when the country was first founded and statements explaining the role Martin Luther King Jr. played in the Civil Rights Movement were removed. She said statements that gave information about American Indian culture being greatly affected by white colonization were removed, as well as a stripping down of what happened to American Indians as white Americans expanded westward, saying the story of the Trail of Tears was deleted.
“If you go through the new proposed SOL, you will see they have stripped all references to diversity, all references to equity, and all references to equality. There are only a few places where racism and systemic racism is mentioned,” she said. “Listen, if we are going to tell history, we got to tell it all or not at all.”
“Our history matters, Americans’ history matter, all Americans’ history matters. And we have a responsibility. We owe it to this nation and those who will come after us to tell the truth about what happened to us on this continent,” Thomas said.
Meredith Ray, a mother and board member of Loudoun for All, said she attended the forum because she wants an accurate portrayal of history of all cultures and races.
She said her son was given inaccurate information about Robert E. Lee and the reason he fought for the Confederacy last year during fourth grade Virginia history. She said it stayed with her son throughout the day and required a long conversation to correct it.
“I just want kids to learn accurate information. I don’t necessarily think that was accurate and it was obviously something that stuck out to him enough that he was able to repeat it back to me at the end of the day. Little pieces of information like that over the course of K-12th grade will stick with people and it affects how they live their life as an adult,” she said.
Danielle Matson said she isn’t OK if state leaders adopt the current draft.
She said it’s a step back from a year’s worth of work and does not contain tools for educators.
“Stakeholders, people with years of experience, actionable ways and tools to educate children is what the original documentation had, whereas if the revisions are the finalized guidelines for SOLs, they are sorely inadequate,” Matson said.
The VDOE’s draft SOL is a 53-page document that outlines what students in Virginia public schools will learn in history and social science for the next seven years. Kindergarteners will study people, places and events from the past starting with America’s first “immigrants” from Asia at the end of the last ice age and go through early, middle and late woodland periods. The standards also have kindergarteners identifying historical events and people and how they shaped local communities.
The Guiding Principles for Virginia’s 2022 History and Social Sciences Standards Revisions outline expectations and principles of the new standards.
VDOE plans a public engagement process between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16. Public hearings are scheduled for Jan. 9-13, with the board planning to adopt the final version in February. Standards would go in effect during the 2024-25 school year.
State law requires the VDOE to review SOLs across all content areas every seven years.
