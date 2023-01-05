Over 400 students from 14 Virginia high schools are expected to attend the second annual Virginia CyberSlam on Monday, Jan 9. at George Mason University’s Johnson Center.
Last year’s inaugural event, LCPS Cyberslam, had 175 students from Loudoun County Public Schools and was held at Briar Woods High School. Students were introduced to a variety of careers in cybersecurity and included speakers from Google, the FBI and five division graduates working in the field.
This year, after getting feedback from several cybersecurity educators from neighboring counties, organizers decided to open up the conference to other school divisions. Co-chair of the event, Chris Starke a teacher at Briar Woods High School said they changed the name to reflect the expanded reach.
He said Dr. Peggy Brouse, Professor and Director of Cyber Security Engineering Undergraduate Program at George Mason University offered to host this year’s event.
The day-long event will feature several guest speakers and four hands-on sessions run by cybersecurity experts, including opening remarks form Dr. Liza Wilson Durant, associate dean for strategic initiatives & community engagement at George Mason University’s College of Engineering and Computing and Aliscia Andrews, deputy secretary of Homeland Security and assistant Homeland Security advisor for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Andrews spoke at last year’s conference as well.
Keynote speakers include members of the United States Secret Service, Mike Condor, senior cybercrimes investigator, Mike Johns, director of private and public sector outreach for cybersecurity and Matt O’Neill, supervisory special agent of the Global Investigative Operations Center.
There will also be four breakout workshop sessions that focus on different elements of cybersecurity.
Dr. David Raymond, the director of the Virginia Cyber Range and the U.S. Cyber Range returns again this year to lead students in a capture the flag exercise that teaches students to solve various challenges dealing with cryptography, reconnaissance and more.
Dr. Chuck Gardner, senior director of government and non-profit engagement for CYBER.org and a former teacher will lead a session on Enigma Cryptography called ‘Encryption with a Pringles can.’
Mary Kim, CISSP from Raytheon Technologies and Ishan Jadhwani, a Riverside High School student graduating in the class of 2023 and employee of Intellectual Point will lead a session called ‘Penetration testing.’
The final session will be about Drones and will be led by Dr. Melissa Stange, interim cybersecurity program lead at Lord Fairfax Community College and Dr. Henry Coffman, associate professor of cybersecurity engineering at George Mason University.
Students from Loudoun, Fairfax, Spotsylvania, Louisa and Albemarle counties have registered for this year’s event.
The cost was $20 per student and includes a t-shirt, swag, lunch and a chance to win prizes.
Registration is now closed.
