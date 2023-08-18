The governing body of high school sports in Virginia said it does not plan to change its policy on the treatment of transgender students to match new model policies set forth by the Virginia Department of Education in July.
Meanwhile Loudoun County Public Schools remains undecided.
In an emailed statement, Virginia High School League spokesperson Mike McCall said the VHSL and its member schools follow Virginia Code on the treatment of transgender students that was adopted in 2014, and pointed out athletics are excluded from the 2020 law that directed the VDOE to develop model policies.
“It’s important to note that the VDOE model policy is not a law, but provides guidance on treating transgender students in schools,” he said.
VHSL Executive Director John D. “Billy” Haun said in a July 24 advisory sent to schools, superintendents, and school board members that their current policy addressing transgender students has met the needs of the league’s member schools and student athletes, and that he recommended the league stay with the current policy “which has served us well.”
Haun pointed to a portion of the sample policy that states “for any athletic program or activity that is separated by sex, the appropriate participation of students shall be determined by sex rather than gender or gender identity. [School Division] shall provide reasonable modifications to this policy only to the extent required by law.”
League policy grants waivers for students who underwent sex reassignment before puberty, have been medically verified as having a consistent identity different than the gender listed on their birth certificate or in school records, or who have hormonal therapy for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sports.
Haun said in the advisory that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration’s document is a “model policy that provides guidance for school divisions as they align with statutory provisions of the Code of Virginia.”
“When the 2021 Model Policies for the treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools were adopted, the VHSL continued to use the adopted League policy without change,” he said. “We certainly will respect the decision of any school division as they address their policies and will continue to review this matter as we move forward and the new school year begins.”
“Our policy serves as a guide for our member high schools, and each local school division can choose to follow the new model policy guidelines or stay with their current policy,” McCall said.
Loudoun County Public Schools so far has not decided whether it will follow the latest VDOE model policies.
Incoming Superintendent Aaron Spence said during an Aug. 8 press conference that he has had conversations with the division staff about the policies and said the division’s intention would be to make sure it is following the law.
“What that means is, we are going to look at the model policies and make sure that we understand their impact on state and federal law,” he said adding that they would implement what is in compliance, making sure it is not in conflict with state or federal laws.
This week, both Fairfax County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools announced they would continue using their current transgender policies, rather than adopting the state’s new model policies.
Both counties stated in online announcements that their current policies are "consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws,” which is required by the new model policies.
Fairfax County currently allows students to choose their pronouns, which bathrooms or locker rooms to use, and to participate in activities and sports based on their gender identity.
The decision was posted Aug. 15 in a message from Superintendent Michelle Reid who said the division would continue to provide the right to privacy for students.
Prince William County Public Schools announced it would continue using its current policies and regulations that address the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming students on Aug. 17 and said employees will continue to follow them. Current policy allows students to choose their pronouns, name, bathrooms, and locker rooms based on their gender identity.
Arlington County Public Schools made the decision July 20, two days after the 2023 model polices were updated, to continue using its current transgender polies which protect the rights of transgender students.
Meanwhile, the Spotsylvania County Public Schools School Board voted Aug. 14 to follow the state guidelines.
McCall said since the policy was created in 2014 there have been 38 appeals following the VHSL’s criteria for transgender rule appeals, 35 of which were granted.
I hope LCPS continues its current Transgender policy. It's the right thing to do. And it also conforms with state and federal laws banning discrimination against Trans individuals. We're living in difficult times. But it's never too difficult to be kind to those who are different from us. "There but for the Grace of God go I."
