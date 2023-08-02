Two candidates have filed for Purcellville’s special Town Council election in November to fill a Town Council seat vacated by Mayor Stanley J. Milan and currently filled by Ronald Rise Jr.
Caleb J. Stought and Christopher G. “Chris” Reed are vying for the slot. Rise said in an email to Loudoun Now that he was not planning on running for the seat citing that he didn’t, “feel that I have the capacity to give the position everything it requires for another year,” but that he wished all contestants the best of luck.
Reed announced his run Monday. He is campaigning to “protect Purcellville’s treasured way of life,” according to his announcement. He supports the Planning Commission’s work on the zoning ordinance, which must reflect the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
“The citizens’ wishes should be protected, and I will stand up for that,” he stated.
Reed said he was running to promote slow growth, debt reduction and controlled spending. He supports the current council majority and commits to considering varying perspectives in keeping Purcellville a great place for us to live, work and enjoy life.
“I chose to live in the Town of Purcellville because I love its architecture, incorporation of green space and the sense of calm I get when I drive into town,” he stated. “I would like it to stay this way but have yet to see a path forward for smart growth and sustainability. By that I mean, I would like to see more small-business amenities, such as quaint shops and activity outlets for all ages, not simply annexing land for the purpose of growing our population.”
Stought ran for one of three open seats in 2022, coming in fifth behind current council members Erin Rayner, Carol Luke, Mary F. “Boo” Bennett and Rise. He has lived in Purcellville since 2019 and served for two years on the town’s Community Policing and Advisory Committee.
“I believe the biggest issues facing our town are the misconduct of its elected officials and the mismanagement of its finances,” he said in an emailed statement.
“We must seek to place Purcellville on solid financial footing,” his statement said. “This means maintaining appropriate revenue streams and balancing our budget. It also means supporting our local business community while seeking to maintain Purcellville’s small-town charm. Our focus should be on realistic solutions that have been proven to work over time, not applying a series of short term band-aids that mask problems without solving them.”
Candidates must file documents with the county Office of Elections by Aug. 18 to be placed on the November ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.