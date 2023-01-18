Loudoun’s transit strike has reached its second week as the president of the local union called a county contractor’s latest offer to get them back to work “insulting and shameful.”
Keolis North America, which holds a five-year, $101 million contract to operate Loudoun Transit, last week sent its “last, best and final offer” to representatives of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents transit workers across the region. Union members began a long-threatened strike last Wednesday over wages and cuts to their benefits since Keolis took over the contract in April 2021, combining the previously separate contracts for local and commuter buses.
“This company continues to treat our members with disrespect and disdain and continues to bargain in bad faith,” ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson stated in a press release after Keolis sent its latest offer. “It’s also an insult to our riders, who Keolis has abandoned with this contract offer. We will continue to stand strong and united on the picket line until our members get the fair and just contract they deserve.”
Keolis Regional Manager Mike Ake said the company’s offer would see Loudoun drivers better paid than their peers at many transit agencies in the region, with pay comparable to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the highest paid in the region. But that union representatives said that would only be true for some drivers—the company proposes to pay local route drivers much less.
The union is still pushing for better benefits after the company cut them back, and to put all bus drivers on the same pay scale. When the company took over the two county transit contracts, it inherited two pay scales: one for the union-represented commuter bus drivers, and one for the non-union local bus drivers. The previous non-union contract covering local routes offered much lower pay.
Under Keolis’s latest offer, commuter bus drivers, dispatchers, and some technicians would earn $40 an hour at the top of the pay scale. That makes them competitive with other wages in the region such as the $43 for WMATA drivers or $40 at the DC Circulator. But local bus drivers and others would top out at $27.36, continuing the disparity that existed under the previously separate contracts.
An ATU spokesperson who took part in collective bargaining agreement negotiations, but who spoke anonymously because he did not have authorization to speak for the local union on short notice Tuesday night, said no other agency in the region makes that distinction in pay between its local and longer-route drivers.
And the spokesperson and Loudoun Transit workers have said after taking over the contract, Keolis slashed benefits for union members.
Where the previous union contract matched up to 3% of 401(k) contributions, Keolis matched 1%, according to the union. The old contract included an 80/20 split on health insurance premiums; Keolis offers a 75/25 split, or a high-deductible plan with a 90/10 split. Employees previously topped out at five weeks of vacation a year, with only four weeks in Keolis’s offer. And before, employees were guaranteed at least 38 work hours a week; Keolis offers no such guarantee.
The spokesperson compared that to other agencies in the region that the union represents, such as the 8% retirement match at Alexandria DASH and pensions at WMATA.
The company is offering to increase the company’s current 401(k) match from 2% to 5% and add Juneteenth as a paid holiday, for a total of eight holidays.
The union also is seeking some improvements to benefits, such as an 85/15 split on healthcare premiums—the same split offered to county employees getting single health coverage—and an automatic 401(k) contribution of 8% of gross payroll, rather than a matching contribution.
The company has argued it has offered similar benefits to the previous contracts, and Ake said employees have seen anywhere from 9%-31% raises since Keolis took over. Between a $2,000 bonus for approving a new agreement—offered with a Jan. 27 deadline—and a 10% raise retroactive to July 2022, Keolis said employees would see an immediate lump payment of $4,000 to $5,600 depending on their positions if they take the company’s offer.
“Our members will be out there on the picket for as long as it takes," ATU International President John Costa stated. "The colder the weather, the heavier the rain, every day we will only get stronger because that's what our members are made of. They survived a pandemic. They will survive this strike. 'One day longer, one day stronger.' It's time for Keolis to come back to the table and put a serious offer on the table that recognizes our members for the important role they play in the county.”
As of Wednesday, paratransit services and eight of the nine local bus routes are on their normal schedule. Commuter buses and Silver Line bus service are shut down. Check loudoun.gov/buschanges for updates on bus service changes.
This article was updated Jan. 18 at 1:20 p.m. to correct an error about Alexandria DASH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.