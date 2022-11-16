Just days before Loudoun expanded its bus service with the opening of Metro’s Silver Line into Ashburn, members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 working at Loudoun County Transit overwhelmingly authorized a strike, if necessary, in their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis.
That includes more than 140 fixed route and commuter bus operators, mechanics, paratransit drivers, dispatchers and other transit workers, according to ATU Local 689. More than 96% voted to authorize the strike.
“At a time when transit authorities across the country are scrambling to address operator shortages with better wages and benefits, Keolis seems to be the only one in this region with its head in the sand,” ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson said. “Keolis underbid this contract and thought they were going to profit off of underpaying these workers forever. Our members aren’t going to let that happen. They thought they could stop us with illegal threats, retaliation, and other union-busting tactics, but they were wrong. Keolis needs to get serious. Half measures aren’t going to cut it.”
Loudoun’s transit workers have been in a protracted battle with Keolis North America, the winner of a $101 million, five-year contract to run Loudoun’s transit services in 2021. Workers have seen benefits like retirement and health insurance reduced, and have seen the company resist recognizing the union. In April, Loudoun County transit workers voted 95% to unionize once again.
Union leaders claims Keolis has delayed progress at the bargaining table and that the National Labor Relations Board has found merit to at least 47 unfair labor practice charges against Keolis. They also said the county transit system has staffing shortages because it is the lowest-paying transit agency in the region.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 represents more than 15,000 members and retirees across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.