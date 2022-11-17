The Middleburg Town Council last week approved a $20,000 grant to the Windy Hill Foundation to help pay for critical repairs and maintenance at some of its properties on Virginia Lane and Windy Hill Road.
The town has been working with foundation leaders since May to discuss options to complete needed upgrades. The foundation has identified a list of needed repairs totaling $177,000, with $130,800 deemed crucial.
The town grant will be paid from the unallocated budget revenues.
