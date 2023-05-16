Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) on Monday introduced legislation to rename the Purcellville post office in honor of Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. Secretary of State who lived near Hillsboro.
“Secretary Madeleine Albright was a fearless trailblazer for women and a devoted public servant who touched the lives of so many whom she taught, mentored and worked with – including me,” Wexton stated in announcing the initiative. “Her relentless defense of democracy and advocacy for human rights, inspired by her own lived experience fleeing Nazi persecution, made her an icon here at home and around the globe. It is my honor to lead this legislation to celebrate her historic life and legacy here in Virginia’s 10th District.”
“Our family is deeply grateful to Representative Wexton and members of the Virginia Congressional Delegation for introducing this bill that will celebrate and honor our mother’s legacy and connection to this special part of Loudoun County,” according to a statement from Albright’s family. “For the past 50 years, she cherished her time in this community with family and friends, often found walking in the beautiful countryside or through the historic streets of Purcellville. This commemoration is a wonderful tribute to her memory.”
Albright came to the United States as a 2-year-old in 1939 as a refugee fleeing Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia. Her career in public service began in 1976 as a legislative staffer to U.S. Senator Ed Muskie of Main before moving to the White House to work on the National Security Council under Zbigniew Brzezinksi. Albright served as ambassador to the United Nations under President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 1997 and then was appointed to serve as the first female Secretary of State.
Albright’s last foreign policy contributions include advocating for military intervention in Bosnia to manage the humanitarian crisis in Kosovo, promoting the eastward expansion of NATO, and supporting the ratification of the Kyoto Protocol on global climate change.
Following her time in government, Albright founded Albright Stonebridge Group, an international strategy consulting firm, and taught at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. She was a seven-time New York Times bestselling author and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the U.S., in 2012.
She died in March 2022.
Wexton previously introduced bills to rename post offices in her district after World War II veteran Norman Duncan (Leesburg’s Downtown Post Office) and Patsy Cline (Winchester).
(4) comments
Too bad Wexton voted against any border security last week. But at least she has the post office name game covered.
No judgement - let the local community vote!
This is a lovely gesture. Madeleine Albright embodied grace under pressure. So does Jennifer Wexton. When Rep. Wexton publicly disclosed her Parkinson's diagnosis, she made it easier for others to do the same. It will be wonderful for the Purcellville post office to bear Madeleine Albright's name!
Madeline Albright was an abomination as Secretary of State. Her book and interviews gave women everywhere a bad name. Better to honor somebody competent rather than someone who rode her family connections and performed horribly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.