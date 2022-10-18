The 200-year-old Aldie Mill was turning once again Saturday, with its waterwheel-powered millstone grinding grain for Middleburg’s Mt. Defiance Distillery.
The restored gristmill was built in the early 1800s, and was once the largest factory of its kind in Loudoun, according to NOVA Parks. The two metal waterwheels are still powered today by water diverted from the nearby Tail Race stream, turning the 2,000-pound millstones inside to grind grain.
During the Oct. 15 demonstration, miller Mike Devine taught visitors about the mill and ground grain for Mt. Defiance’s Old Volstead Bourbon, while distillers from Mt. Defiance were on hand to teach about distilling and offer bourbon tastings.
1 of 5
Sunlight from outside streaks in as the turning millstones fill the air with dust inside the Aldie Mill at Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, the 200-year-old Aldie Mill ground grain for Middleburg-based Mt. Defiance Distillery’s Old Volstead bourbon, with distillers on hand to explain the process of making their spirits.
The 200-year-old Aldie Mill was turning once again Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 with its waterwheel-powered millstone grinding grain for Middleburg’s Mt. Defiance Distillery.
1 of 5
Sunlight from outside streaks in as the turning millstones fill the air with dust inside the Aldie Mill at Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Renss Greene/Loudoun Now
On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, the 200-year-old Aldie Mill ground grain for Middleburg-based Mt. Defiance Distillery’s Old Volstead bourbon, with distillers on hand to explain the process of making their spirits.
Renss Greene/Loudoun Now
Miller Mark Devine explains the 200-year-old Aldie Mill’s workings to visitors on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Renss Greene/Loudoun Now
One of the Aldie Mill’s two water wheels turns under power from the nearby stream, turning a 2,000-pound millstone inside to grind grain on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Renss Greene/Loudoun Now
Miller Mark Devine and his apprentices and helpers grind grain at the 200-year-old water-powered Aldie Mill on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.