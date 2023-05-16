As budget season nears its end, a recurring topic of discussion among town council budget meetings has been employee compensation, specifically cost of living increases during a period of soaring inflation.
And for many towns, utility rates track with staff compensation since a significant portion of the towns’ staff is dedicated to running water and wastewater systems.
Lovettsville adopted its FY 2024 budget April 13 with a 5.75% cost of living and market adjustment raise for the town staff, combined with an average 3.5% merit-based compensation raise. The budget also includes a 3% increase in water and sewer user rates, and an increase of 5.6% in water and sewer availability fees.
Purcellville is expected to adopt its budget May 23, following more than a dozen work sessions. The budget proposed by former Town Manager John Anzivino included a 5% COLA adjustment for town staff, however Mayor Stanley J. Milan has proposed a reduction to 4% based as a compromise between members supporting the original plans and those who wanted to reduce it more. A straw poll conducted by Milan also indicated a majority of the council supports changing the proposed pay for performance raise to a one-time bonus. Members Erin Rayner, Mary Jane Williams and Ronald Rise Jr. opposed the idea.
The Purcellville council has been considering two sets of water and wastewater rates. Initial modeling from the town’s utility advisor, Stantec Consulting, recommended a modified Capital Improvement Program combined with a water rate increase of 6.5% and a wastewater increase of 9%. After the council requested a remodel taking into account cuts the council was considering, the model showed that the budget could be balanced with a 5% increase in water rates and a 7.5% increase in wastewater rates and keep a fully budgeted CIP. The models include reducing the utility reserves fund by 50% - an action that would require the council to vote a change to the town’s fiscal policy.
In Middleburg, Town Manager Danny Davis has proposed a 4% COLA and an average of 2% for performance-based raises. The council last week approved a 3% raise in utility rates.
Round Hill Administrator Melissa Hynes is working with plans for a 3% COLA, a 3% pool for merit increases for the utility staff and 4% for the administrative staff. The differential is intended to balance raises between the utility employees who are generally more tenured and in the higher range of the pay structure and the office staff members who are generally newer and on the lower end of the scale. The Town Council is expected to vote Thursday on a new utility rates plan, which could include a hike as high as 24% this year to be followed by more moderate annual increases.
Hamilton’s finance committee has proposed a 3% increase in wages for town staff. Its proposal maintains the current utility rates at $5.71 for in-town water users and $7.71 for out-of-town water users per 1,000 gallons bi-monthly and up to 8,000 gallons. Current wastewater rates are $10.88 per 1,000 gallons bi-monthly for in-town users and $14.68 for out-of-town users up to 8,000 gallons.
Leesburg’s budget, approved in March, includes 4% average staff raises along with a 3% cost of living adjustment, at a cost of $1.8 million. The decision to keep the 3% proposed by Town Manager Kaj Dentler came after some discussion and an initial straw poll in favor of cutting it to 2%. It also includes a 5% salary increase for all police officers and dispatchers, with another 5% for those with two or more years of experience with the department.
Leesburg’s approved budget includes a 4.5% increase in water and sewer rates, implementing the final increment of annual increases recommended in a previously adopted five-year rate plan.
Fiscal year 2024 begins July 1, 2023, leaving town councils just over a month to finalize and adopt budgets.
