When the Middleburg Town Council broke ground on the construction of its new Town Office in January, the expectation was that the staff would be moved in by New Year’s Day.
Last week, the council was told that is not going to happen.
Bill Downey, of the Downey & Scott project management firm that was brought in to help the town work through contractor delays, said it might be possible to complete the project by the Jan. 28 contract deadline, but only “if the stars and the moon and the tide align in a perfect way.”
The project had been hit with a variety of delays including supply chain challenges, but more recently Downey & Scott staff members found construction deficiencies that required work to be redone or corrected.
Downey said the focus will continue to be on quality control and strictly enforcing the contract requirements. In response to questions from the council, he said it could be several months after January before the building is completed.
Mayor Bridge Littleton noted the town is working with a fixed-price contract that includes daily fines beyond the contracted completion date.
