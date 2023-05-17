The Middleburg Town Council last week initiated a study of whether to drop a special category in the Zoning Ordinance for real estate offices. The action comes amid concerns that there are too many of them occupying the ground-floor office spaces downtown.
According to a May 11 briefing by Deputy Town Manager William M. Moore, when the Zoning Ordinance was adopted in 2003 the real estate community successfully lobbied to have their offices treated differently than other professional offices, which are required to undergo special exception review for ground-floor spaces in the C-2 district.
Moore’s report lists six ground-floor real estate offices, with another in the works. All but two of those have opened since the ordinance was adopted. The issue was discussed during a December meeting of the town’s Economic Development Advisory Commission, resulting in a consensus that “critical mass” had been reached and that the town should consider whether to end by-right authority for the use in hopes of attracting more pedestrian-oriented businesses.
Existing offices would not be impacted by any changes, Moore noted.
The council on May 11 agreed to consider the issue, sending it to the Planning Commission for study and recommendations.
(1) comment
Yes, they should end their special privileges. Ground floor real estate offices are a waste of downtown space.
