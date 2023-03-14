Perhaps akin to finding a needle in haystack, a Middleburg Police officer is being credited with extraordinary work in tracking down a ring that had been lost in the downtown area.
Chief AJ Panebianco reported the effort of Officer Daniel Hinegardner to the Town Council last week.
He said that after taking a report from a woman who lost an expensive custom-made ring, Hinegardner “started sleuthing.” He began retracing the woman’s trek through town and, surprisingly, found the missing treasure.
“Somebody from Middleburg picked that ring up and set it on the windowsill right beside the jewelry store so it could be found—as opposed to putting in their pocket,” Panebianco said.
“This is kind of a testament to Middleburg and also a testament of the [tenacity] of our officers and how they want to make things happen and do well and do extra,” he added, noting people often find wallets and return them to the police station—including at least on one occasion with thousands of dollars inside.
“This type of story is what Middleburg is all about,” council member J. Kevin Daly said.
