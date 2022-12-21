Jake Ridderhoff, a Boy Scout from Troop 962, last week presented to the Town Council his completed Eagle Scout Project that created biographies of 151 of the veterans who have pavers dedicated to them at the town’s square.
The project, which was requested by American Legion Post 1836, took 166 hours to complete with 27 volunteers pitching in. The biographies were combined into a binder to be referenced and presented during various holidays including Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.
Ridderhoff said he was able to contact 60 of veterans directly, with the rest of the information coming from other methods of research. The binder also includes a way for the public to contact the American Legion Post 1836 with any additional information about the veterans.
