Following a standing-room-only public hearing Wednesday night, the Round Hill Town Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to move ahead with its plan for a 24% utility rate hike.
The hearing followed five months of study by the council on how to finance a list of high-ticket capital projects and keep pace with soaring inflation. While the debates during those meetings garnered little public attention, a letter from Mayor Scott Ramsey mailed to all utility customers this week explaining the plan brought a crowd to the June 7 session.
Overwhelmingly, speakers said a 24% rate hike was too much as their families struggle with rising prices at the grocery store and many other areas of their lives. Most urged the council to delay the planned construction projects for another year or two and to adopt a more modest increase.
The council is scheduled to adopt its budget, along with tax and utility rates, at its June 14 meeting.
In presentations before the hearing, Town Administrator Melissa Hynes noted that the Town Council already decided to postpone several utility projects it had intended to pursue, but Mayor Scott Ramsey said the two big ones remaining on the priority list will require the town to take on new debt, resulting in higher costs.
The council wants to move forward with the construction of a replacement water treatment plant, at an estimated cost of $4.4 million, that would have the capacity to take full advantage of a new high-yield well under development north of town. The second major project is the $4.1 million construction of a water tower on the south side of town needed to provide redundancy and to address fire flow and water pressure concerns in some areas of the system.
Ramsey noted those projects, along with others, were put on hold during the pandemic, but further delays increase the risk of system failures. And the costs of constructing them also is expected to increase; estimates for both projects have nearly doubled since 2018.
Under the 24% increase plan, bills for the average household on the system—those using 142 gallons per day—would increase about $19 per month for in-town residents and $30 per month for out-or-town customers, who comprise that vast majority of the system’s users.
However, many of the speakers at Wednesday night’s hearing were not average users, with $240 bimonthly bills. Some reported paying more than $300 and as much as $500 per month.
“I think I had a thousand-dollar bill last month,” said one customer, who noted he had been watering a newly planted lawn.
Several said they do everything they can to keep water use low, including putting timers on their children’s showers and limiting use of the washing machine. One suggested having community fundraisers to help offset the utility costs.
Among the most passionate speakers was Bethany Andino, a mother of three who said she works three jobs and volunteers at the fire department. She moved to Round Hill from Leesburg and saw her water bills increase from $124 to $360.
“I can’t imagine what 24% would do,” she said. “I cannot do it. There’s got to be another way.”
Erin Dunbar, a single mother with three children, said the construction projects are needed, but not urgent.
“You’ve picked the worst possible time to do this,” she said.
Andrea Brooks said she was among the first residents to move into the Mountain Valley neighborhood. She uses paper plates and cups, and shower timers to limit water use.
“Twenty-four percent is a lot of money for a lot of people in this room,” she said.
Others advocating for a delay in the construction projects said that the costs of materials, such as concreate and steel, would likely come down in future years.
In addition to spending a much of the meeting providing information on the history of the utility system and its needs, Ramsey urged those in the crowd to support annexation. If they were town residents, they could run for council seats and have a greater voice, he said.
“You need to be in town,” Ramsey said.
During its final utility rate work session May 17, the council decided to consider two rate options.
The first, supported by a majority of the members, is for a 24% increase in fiscal year 2024, followed by plans for 5% annual increases over the next four years.
The second option is for a 15% increase starting in July, followed by 15% increase in fiscal year 2025 and the three years of 5% increases.
Both options would be expected to provide enough revenue to cover increased debt service payments and operating costs while adequately maintaining the system’s reserve fund.
See the pubic hearing slide presentation here.
Following the hearing, council members agreed to hold a special meeting June 13 to discuss the public comments and rate options one more time before the June 14 vote. Tuesday’s meeting will be a council work session with no public comment planned. There will be another public comment period at the beginning of the council’s June 14 meeting in advance of the budget vote.
