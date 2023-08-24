Extended drought conditions are impacting the groundwater wells that serve Round Hill’s 1,825 utility customers, prompting town leaders today to issue an alert calling for conservation measures.
In declaring the town to be under moderate drought status, residents are urged to immediately reduce water usage—including only operating fully loaded dishwashers and washing machines, taking short showers instead of baths, not watering lawns or filling pools, and not washing cars.
According to the announcement, the town’s utility staff on Wednesday decided to take the Evening Star Treatment Plant offline to give the two wells that feed the plant time to recharge after a week of low production levels because of the drought conditions.
If the drought continues, the town may impose mandatory water conservation measures. That decision is expected in the next three to five days.
The town operates 12 wells in its system. This fall, the town is working to construct a new high-yield well near the Evening Star plant. Once operational, it will be available to provide emergency capacity and will come fully online when construction of a new, higher capacity treatment plant is completed during the next three years.
