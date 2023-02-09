Plans are moving ahead for an exterior makeover of Round Hill's Town Office.
The building was constructed around 1872 and was operated as a store by the town’s first mayor, George T. Ford. It has been the Town Office for the past three decades.
Town Administrator Melissa Hynes has made the improvements a priority—both to protect the integrity of the historic building and to make it more functional and energy efficient.
During its meeting last week, the Town Council reviewed options for new siding and shutters. Members opted to go with a composite shiplap siding that will resemble the existing Dutch lap siding, rather than a less expensive Hardie Plank option. But they nixed plans for wood shutters in favor of a cheaper vinyl option.
Plans are to repaint the re-sided building to its customary yellow.
