The Round Hill Town Council is going big with this year’s request for capital project support from the county government.
As part of the county’s annual budget preparation, County Administrator Tim Hemstreet solicits requests from the incorporated towns for support of planned construction projects. In recent years, Round Hill has been landed commitments of county funding to help build its Southern Gateway Pedestrian Trail—a $2.3 million contribution spread over four years from the county’s allocation of funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority—and to stabilize the stone farmhouse at Sleeter Lake Park, with $225,000 in local tax revenue.
This year, the town is requesting $3.7 million to help build a new water tank on the south side of town. That was one of the large upcoming capital projects that prompted the Town Council to sharply raise utility rates this year.
Mayor Scott Ramsey described the funding request as a long shot. But with the vast majority of the system’s 1,800 utility customers living outside the municipal boundaries, town leaders hope to make the case that the investment could provide a significant, long-term benefit to those county residents with lower rates and improved safety and service.
