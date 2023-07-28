The Town Council last week received a series of consultant reports presenting a detailed status review of its water storage tanks and providing relatively good news.
Totaling more than 150 pages and including reports from divers exploring inside the tanks, the assessments found no surprise concerns, but reinforced the need to move forward with some high-ticket system upgrades.
The town has two large water storage tank and two smaller tanks used in the treatment system.
The largest tank, an elevated tank on Evening Star Drive, was assembled by the developer of the Village at Round Hill project in the early 2000s. It was a used tank believed to have been constructed in the 1950s and moved to the site. The town is preparing to repaint the interior of the tank but trying to postpone draining it and taking it offline until after a new tank is built on the south side of town, a project set to move ahead in the next few years. According to the report, the condition of the interior had not yet reached the level of “urgent” or “emergency.”
The other large storage tank, serving the Stoneleigh neighborhood, holds 90,000 gallons and was built in the early 1990s. The town has discussed building a second storage tank to serve that section of its water system but has no near-term plans for that project. Although the tank has not previously been rehabilitated, it remains in good condition, according to the reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.