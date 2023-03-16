The Town of Round Hill reported to the Department of Environmental Quality that partially treated wastewater spilled into Sleeter Lake on Wednesday.
According to a notice posted by the town, “extreme and unusual weather conditions” contributed to an overflow at town’s wastewater treatment plant March 15. The filtered, but not treated, influent entered Sleeter Lake near the dam and entered the North Fork of Goose Creek.
Public drinking water sources were not impacted by the spill, according to the town. The plant has returned to normal operations.
The Town Council was briefed on the incident in a closed session meeting Wednesday night.
Town Administrator Melissa Hynes said the overflow happened during Wednesday’s high winds. It is believed the spill happened between 5 and 7 a.m. The overflow occurred at the influent pump station downstream of the plant’s headworks. Based on a subsequent staff examination of the spill area, they concluded the overflow amount was likely very small relative to the baseline creek flow.
According to the initial incident report filed with DEQ, the incident was discovered at 7 a.m., and was reported to regulators within three hours. Under the state’s procedures, the town has five days to file a more detailed report.
