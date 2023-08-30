Round Hill and Purcellville issued water conservation notices to utility customers as dry conditions continue to persist in the region.
Round Hill on Aug. 23 asked residents to immediately reduce water usage after its Evening Star treatment plant had been taken offline to give the two wells time to recharge.
Residents are encouraged to only operate fully loaded dishwashers and washing machines, take short showers instead of baths, not water lawns or fill pools, and not wash cars.
The town operates 12 wells in its system. This fall, the town is working to construct a new high yield well near the Evening Star plant. Once operational, it will be available to provide emergency capacity and will come fully online when construction of a new, higher capacity treatment plant is completed during the next three years.
Town Administrator Melissa Hynes said in an email to Loudoun Now that the operating time for the wells had risen to 16 hours per day last week but as of Tuesday had returned to their normal operating times of approximately 12 hours a day.
She said the town staff is still concerned about a creek near one of the wells that has dried up and that Catoctin Creek in Purcellville had run dry.
“I feel that we are not at the point yet for mandatory conservation,” she stated. “We can stay out of mandatory conservation if everyone does their part to conserve water use.”
She said that if each of the town’s utility users saved just 10 minutes of running a kitchen sink, it would save the town 36,500 gallons of water. For reference, she added that water system’s average daily usage in June was 270,000 gallons per day.
Purcellville’s drought watch came Monday, Aug. 28 and stated “the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the town is in a moderate drought and water levels are below normal at the town’s reservoir which supplies about half of the towns daily water production.”
Middleburg and Lovettsville have not put any conservation measures in place.
Middleburg Town Manager Danny Davis said in an email that the town’s wells are producing at expected levels and he does not have any current concerns with the town’s water supply. Lovettsville Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said the town’s well water capacity continues to exceed the demand, but his staff are monitoring the situation closely.
Hamilton Town Council Member Craig Green who chairs the town’s Utility Committee said Hamilton’s water supply was in good shape as well, adding that residents were welcome but not currently required to practice conservation. He said that private wells should use extreme caution until the drought breaks.
