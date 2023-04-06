The Town of Round Hill again is looking for a resident to step up and fill a vacant Town Council seat.
The resignation of council member Jesse Howe was announced during Wednesday’s meeting.
Under the Town Charter, the council has 60 days to make an appointment to fill the seat until a special election can be held in November. The winner of the election will complete Howe’s term, expiring Dec. 31, 2025.
Howe resigned because he is moving out of town.
Howe got his start on the council by being appointed to fill an empty seat in 2020. He subsequently was elected to a full four-year term.
Now, three of the town’s five council seats will be on the ballot in November, along with the mayor’s seat.
The town also is seeking a resident to serve on the rarely convened Board of Zoning Appeals.
The town plans a mailing to all town resident to encourage volunteers for the positions. Candidate interviews and appointment votes are expected May 17.
