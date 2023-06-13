The Round Hill Planning Commission last week approved the preliminary site plan for the new Round Hill Fire-Rescue Station.
The action follows last year’s annexation of the 14-acre property at 41 West Loudoun St, just east of the Sheriff’s Office substation. The $29 million project is slated to replace the firehouse on Main Street.
The new county-owned facility will have four drive-through bays and living quarters for 15 fire and rescue personnel including locker rooms, and administrative spaces for the career and volunteer personnel, to be constructed to a LEED Silver certification.
Round Hill’s fire company traces its roots to the early 1900s when firefighters operated with a hand-pulled cart. The Round Hill Volunteer Fire Department formally organized in 1938 when it moved to its current location, the former Lynch Livery stable property at 4 Main St.
