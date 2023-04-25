The Round Hill Town Council entered a new phase of municipal maturity last week, voting to explore private placement financing—a kind of bank loan—to fund a series of upcoming construction projects.
The town operates a large utility system with more than $20 million in fixes assets according to the latest audit. However, most of the town’s wells, treatment systems, and utility lines were paid for by developers over the past three decades.
With the town—and its much larger utility service area—reaching build out, there won’t be a strong stream of tap fees or other developer contributions to pay for the next round of system upgrades. Already, the council is looking at a $12 million to-do list.
Part of that cost will be paid for with higher utility rates—potentially much higher. The council has been working through those deliberations over the past few months, with a vote expected in May. The town also has Utility Fund reserve of more than $2 million, but is hoping not to drain that source of emergency funding.
Now, the town is looking to borrow money—up to $2.5 million—to cover some of the costs. A preliminary list includes five projects, including bringing a new well online, funding emergency repairs at the wastewater treatment plant, and completing safety improvements. The council voted April 19 to retain Davenport and Company to lead the effort to solicit proposals from lenders locally and across the country.
Mayor Scott Ramsey said the action was a “massive cultural change” for Round Hill.
“We’re kind of growing up,” he said.
He noted the town’s fiscal policy requires projects to be funded using at least 25% non-debt sources, but has historically flipped that to use mainly cash and rely far less on debt.
Town Project Manager Rob Lohr said the town has largely operated under a pay-as-you-go system using cash for most projects, perhaps more than any other Virginia jurisdiction.
Under the proposal by Davenport, the town expects to enter a 20-year loan period with a fixed interest rate through a bank loan that could be inked by the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.