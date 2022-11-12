As of last week, there remined some 160 items on the punch list to fully complete the Main St./Franklin Park Trail project, as contractors continue to test and tidy up the work done over the past two years.
However, it is an item not on the list that has the Round Hill Town Council’s attention.
As part of the county government’s Franklin Park Trail project, a guardrail along Loudoun Street near the Evening Star Drive intersection was replaced with a concrete wall to prevent pedestrians using the new sidewalk extension from tumbling into Goose Creek.
The structure, completed last month, has drawn criticism for its plain Jersey-barrier-like appearance. Council members are hoping it can become—if not a distinctive entrance feature—less of an eyesore.
Town Manager Melissa Hynes and Town Project Manager Rob Lohr said there are several options under discussion, including working with the masonry students at the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy to come up with some concepts, making it a public arts project, or finding a funding source to add more decorative treatments.
“One thing is for sure, nobody wants to leave it the way it is,” Lohr said during last week’s council meeting.
Hynes said she would compile some formal recommendations for the council’s review.
