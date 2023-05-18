The Round Hill Town Council last night voted to advertise a 24% increase in its water and sewer rates for fiscal year 2024. The action followed a three-month review of its utility system needs, including more than $12 million in capital project planned over the next five years.
The town generally has operated with lower rates than Loudoun’s other municipalities as the revenue from new development covered many of the utility system’s expansion costs. With approved developments reaching build-out, the town expects far less revenue from new connection fees. At the same time, it is planning a number of big-ticket construction projects—including a nearly $1 million maintenance upgrade at the wastewater treatment plant, the addition of a new high-yield well, building a new water treatment plant, and construction of a second water storage tank.
The town’s fiscal policies require utility fund reserves to cover at least 12 months of operating and debt service costs, as well as for the town to pay at least 25% cash for capital projects. In recent years, fueled by a strong stream of new connection fees, reserves have grown to more than two years of coverage even as cash was used for most utility upgrades.
The town is in the process of securing its first debt financing in several years, a $2.5 million bank placement bond. That’s expected to be followed by $7 million in additional borrowing through 2027.
After reviewing a number of rate increase options compiled by Mayor Scott Ramsey in coordination with the town’s financial advisors Davenport and Company, the Town Council had narrowed its consideration to two.
The first, what has become known as the pull-the-Band Aid-off option, calls for a 24% increase starting July 1, followed by 5% annual rate increase over the subsequent four years.
The second option was for a 15% increase this year and another 15% increase in 2024, followed by three years of 5% increases.
In a straw poll at the May 17 meeting, three council members favored the 24% plan and two preferred the 15% option. They agreed to advertise the 24% option for a public hearing scheduled for June 7. The council is scheduled to take a final vote on its fiscal year 2024 budget and the utility rates on June 14.
According to the town’s calculations, a 24% increase on average would add $38 to the bi-monthly bills of in-town customers and $57 for out-of-town customers. In subsequent years, the bi-monthly bills would be expected to increase about $10 for in-town users and $16 for out-of-town users.
If the 24% increases enacted, starting July 1 the bi-monthly bill for an in-town customer using 150 gallons per day would be $210—slightly more than Leesburg residents, about the same as Hamilton residents, and lower than Lovettsville, Purcellville, and Middleburg.
For out-of-town residents, a $315 bill for the average user would be higher than the other towns expect for Middleburg. Middleburg is the highest, with a $358 bill at a rate of $150 gallons per day.
