Following a standing-room-only public hearing last week, the Round Hill Town Council held a rare special meeting Tuesday night to discuss whether to move ahead with its plan for a 24% utility rate hike.
They emerged from the 90-minute work session with a majority saying they intended to stick to that plan when it comes to a formal vote tonight.
The council is expecting another full house for tonight’s meeting when the fiscal year 2024 budget will be on the agenda for adoption.
The proposed increase in water and sewer rates followed five months of study by the council on how to finance a list of big-ticket capital projects and keep pace with inflation.
The council is looking at two plans resulting from its rate study.
The option getting the most support among council members is one intended to “rebalance” the rates by adopting a 24% increase starting July 1 followed by five years of steady increases, currently planned at 5% annually.
The second option is to split the reset over two years, with a 15% increase starting July 1 and another 15% next summer, followed by three years of anticipated 5% increases.
Both options would be expected to provide enough revenue to cover increased debt service payments and operating costs while adequately maintaining the system’s reserve fund. The town’s fiscal policies require utility fund reserves to cover at least 12 months of operating and debt service costs, and for the town to pay at least 25% cash for capital projects.
During last week’s public hearing, most speakers urged the council to put its utility projects on hold and adopt a minimal rate increase as families deal with rising costs in other areas of their lives.
On Tuesday night, council members agreed that pushing back the utility system upgrades was not an option they will consider, noting that most the items on the to-do list already have been delayed for years and all are critical to the operation of the system.
During tonight’s meeting, the council is expected start the first round of borrowing needed for the $12 million utility project list. A $2.6 million bank loan is being secured to finance immediate projects, including the development of a new high-yield well and replacing failing tertiary filters at the wastewater treatment plant.
Those projects will be followed by the construction of a new water storage tank in the southern end of town to improve service pressure—including providing adequate fire flow during emergencies—and to provide redundancy in the event the town’s main tank on Evening Star Drive is taken offline. That is expected to cost $4.28 million, up from a $2.4 million estimate in 2018. Plans to add a second water tank to the system began 25 years ago, Mayor Scott Ramsey noted.
After that, targeted for 2027, the town plans to build a new water treatment plant to replace an outdated and undersized plant serving wells north of town. That’s now a $3.4 million project, up from a $1.7 million estimate in 2018.
Round Hill has generally had lower rates than the other Loudoun towns, especially for in-town users. The town adopted a similar 26% rate hike in 2007 to rebalance the system’s finances. In 2015, the town reduced rated by 14% in response to a flood of new revenue coming from a building boom. Overall, the town’s rates increased only 12% over the past 15 years.
Under the 24% increase plan, bills for the average household on the system—those using 142 gallons per day—would increase about $19 per month for in-town residents and $30 per month for out-or-town customers, who comprise the vast majority of the system’s users. However, many of the speakers during last week’s public hearing were not average users, with $240 bimonthly bills. Some reported paying more than $300 and as much as $500 per month.
Tuesday’s follow-up work session began with several members saying they were open to considering the 15% increase plan in response to the comments made during the public hearing.
However, as their discussion continued, a majority circled back to a preference to push ahead with the 24% proposal.
They noted that a 15% option would not significantly lower the increase users would see in their bills compared with a 24% hike—a difference of $5 to $15 per month for the average users—and would put the community through the stress of a second large rate increase next year.
Councilman Sean Lloyd noted the speakers were not calling for the lower 15% option, but a much lower increase that would require more delays in the construction projects. “I’m not sure that 15/15 buys us good will with anyone,” he said.
“It just creates the same fight next year,” Council member Isaac Pacheco added.
Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham was among the members who began the meeting leaning toward the 15%/15% option, but changed her mind after looking at the minimal benefit that would show up in users’ bills.
“Twenty-four percent sounds like a lot, but in a dollars sense it really isn’t that much,” she said.
Pacheco said that neither of the proposed rate increases would be popular, but the 25% option provided the most flexibility to have lower increases in coming years.
“That’s my main concern with the two [15%] increases. It sounds more palatable, and it is like warm and fuzzy, but at the end of the day it doesn’t actually serve the best interest of the public. It ends up being more expensive, marginally, over time, but also creates this misconception that we don’t have to do it all. We still have to fund the [Capital Improvements Plan] and that full funding requires that increase next year,” he said.
“The costs are not going to go down for the CIP and the need for these projects isn’t going to go away. This is a hard responsibility to have to do it,” Pacheco said.
“You can’t win for losing with rates. The truth of the matter is you need to get enough money to run the system,” Ramsey said.
