After several weeks of study, it’s looking like Round Hill’s utility customers will see a significant hike in their rates starting July 1—as much as 24%.
The Town Council is still debating its options based on the latest financial modeling compiled by Mayor Scott Ramsey. But with $12 million in utility construction projects expected over the next five years, inflation-driven increases in operations, and little revenue expected from new development, the rate payers will be expected to pick up more of the tab in coming years.
During its May 3 meeting, the council debated the best strategy to keep the system sustainable. While prior rate studies envisioned 3% annual rate increases, Ramsey’s projections found the system would have depleted its reserves—and essentially be bankrupt—within five years under that scenario.
The alternatives presented to the council envision two paths: one to plan for double-digit rate increase over several years or a “rip off the Band Aid” rebalancing of the finances with a sharp increase in one or two years, followed by more moderate annual increases.
During its discussion, most council members favored the one-time rebalancing approach that would entail a 24% increase this year, followed by annual increases of 5%. Another option gaining interest was to have 12% increases for the next two years, followed by 5% annual hikes.
Ramsey noted that the council pursued a similar rebalancing strategy, a 20% hike, in 2007 when the town was using general tax dollars to keep the utility system afloat. While the action drew a large crowd of upset residents to Town Hall, the council succeeded in having more “rational” increase in subsequent years, he noted. Today, the town’s utility rates are among the lowest among Loudoun’s towns.
A 24% rate hike would equate to an increase of about $28 per month for the average user.
The council is scheduled to take final action at its May 17 meeting.
