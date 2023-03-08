The Round Hill Town Council opened its budget deliberations last week with a vote to build its fiscal year 2024 spending plan using a real estate tax rate that largely would hold bills level for homeowners.
The council voted 4-1-1, with Paula James opposed and Jesse Howe absent, to plan for a nearly equalized tax rate of 6.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. That would be a reduction from the current 8-cent tax rate, the lowest among Loudoun’s municipalities. The reduced tax rate is expected to offset property value increases experienced in the latest round of assessments.
At the 6.9-cent rate, Town Administrator Melissa Hynes’ draft budget would require a $23,000 transfer from the town’s General Fund reserves. Council members supporting the lower tax rate expressed confidence that a relatively small shortfall in the million-dollar operation budget easily could be covered.
The council also voted to maintain its longstanding $1.15 per $100 of value personal property tax rate. Most notably, the tax is applied to motor vehicles. The decision to hold the current tax rate follows the trend of Loudoun’s other towns so far during budget season even as the Board of Supervisors signaled its intent to lower the countywide $4.20 personal property tax rate—unchanged for more than three decades—by 5 cents this year.
The council is just beginning its budget deliberations, but because the county government collects property taxes for Round Hill and Loudoun’s other towns, an early decision on the personal property tax rate was required so the billing process can begin.
The council also will continue to charge $25 for the annual vehicle license fee.
During its March 2 meeting, the council also concluded its exploration of options to adopt a tiered rate structure for the utility system. The council looked at increasing the rates charged to the town’s highest water users as a means of promoting conservation. Also considered was raising the minimum billing amount for the town’s smallest users, who currently are charged for 2,000 gallons, about 33 gallons a day, even if they use less water.
After spending two meetings pouring over user data and the impacts different billing scenarios would have on customers, the council agreed to make no changes to the rate structure, concluding the options would make the system more complex while providing little benefit to the system or its users.
That doesn’t mean the town’s more than 1,800 customers shouldn’t expect big changes next year.
The council next will examine the rates needed to fund the water and sewer systems, with a sharp increase in expenses on the horizon as the town builds a new well and storage tank and faces increasing maintenance requirements at its treatment plants. Mayor Scott Ramsey, who is leading the rate analysis, has alerted council members that options to meet those expenses could include large rate hikes to bring revenues back into balance or require the delay of important projects they’ve been planning.
