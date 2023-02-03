Round Hill’s heaviest water users might see significantly higher utility bills next year under a tiered rate option being reviewed by the Town Council.
Like other local governments, the town is entering its fiscal year 2024 budget preparation facing challenges of high inflation. Most construction projects will come with higher bills to complete, and utility systems are seeing higher operating and maintenance costs across the board.
That means residents served by Loudoun’s municipal utility systems can expect higher bill increases than in recent years. Many towns have planned their utility budgets using 3% annual increases. That’s not likely to be sustainable this year and some are looking at rate increases more than double that.
Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey told the Town Council that he still doesn’t know how big the hit will be this year. He, along with Council member Sean Lloyd, are conducting a rate analysis of the town’s system, which has 1,830 connections. The recommendations are expected next month.
During its Feb. 1 meeting, the council reviewed the first part of that study, which explored options to move away from its flat-rate system and potentially add tiers with higher rates to encourage conservation.
Round Hill boasts the lowest in-town utility rates among Loudoun’s towns and the rates charged to the out-of-town consumers, which comprise the vast majority of its system, are second lowest after Leesburg.
On average, Round Hill customer use 142 gallons of water a day, down from a 150 gallons per day peak during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, residents used about 135 gpd, according to town tabulations.
Currently, Round Hill has two elements in its utility rates: a bi-monthly minimum charge for the first 2,000 gallons, working out to a base charge of $36.96 for in-town users and $55.44 for out-of-town users. Above 2,000 gallons, in-town users are charged $18.48 per 1,000 gallons and out-of-town users are charged $27.72 per 1,000 gallons.
During their work session, council members discussed two potential changes to the rate structure.
The first change would be to increase the minimum charge to 3,000 gallons. That would represent an increased in the bi-monthly bills of the systems lowest users—those using 33 gallons per day or less—by $19-$28 at current rates.
The second potential change is to add a second rate tier that would kick in for high-use accounts. Under that concept, users would pay a higher rate after they’ve used 12,000 gallons during a billing period. The rate could be increased to 1.5 or 2 times the base rate. According to an analysis of usage by 1,815 accounts last year conducted by Lloyd, the high-use charge would have hit 604 accounts at least one billing cycle. Seventy accounts exceeded 12,000 gallons in all six billing periods.
Ramsey and Lloyd will return to the council next month with recommendations on setting the rates, following a more detailed study of the increasing expenses.
“The preliminary picture is a little bit grim,” Ramsey warned, noting the council could be facing pressure for a big one-time rate hike—maybe 25%—to rebalance the system or set up a series of higher-than-normal annual rate increases, perhaps 7% or 8% per year.
