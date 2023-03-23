The Round Hill Planning Commission is supporting a plan to allow more Main Street properties to be used for commercial enterprises.
The idea was first floated by the Town Council after some prospective buyers asked the town staff about the ability to open offices or businesses in the homes. The town already designates a portion of Main Street north of the Loudoun Street intersection as being suitable for commercial uses. Under the recommendation by the Planning Commission, those polices would be extended to the High Street on the west side of the road and ending at the Town Office on the east side—adding 10 more properties.
Commissioner Frank Etro, a former town mayor, cast the lone vote against the expansion. He attended the March 15 Town Council meeting to raise concerns that the impacts of an expanded business district had not been adequately studied and could change the character of the town, harm existing businesses and result in parking and safety problems, among other concerns.
If the council opts to move forward with the expansion, a public hearing would be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.