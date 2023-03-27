More than 40 people gathered Friday night in Purcellville’s Train Station to attend the county’s community meeting on the Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange project.
The meeting was led by Director of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Nancy Boyd and Loudoun Assistant Director of Transportation Jim Zeller. They were supported by a team of other county staff members and Dewberry consultants.
Dewberry Project Engineer Emily Kuntz gave the crowd a history of the project dating back to 2012 when the county first approved the Dewberry contract before Zeller opened the floor for questions from residents.
Many comments focused on the impact the interchange would have on other rural roads and neighborhoods that commuters might use as a cut-through.
County Land Acquisition Manager Chris Helmick said that there are several ways the county could help direct traffic to the main roads and away from the byways.
“Traffic calming measures include things like speed humps, they include narrowing of traveling ways, there’s a thing called a chicane where you basically make the road curve left and right,” he said. “You basically make it slower for folks to come through the neighborhood … If you make it more difficult for traffic to go through the community and slower, they’re less likely to use that.”
Boyd said that the goal is to make the main road more efficient than the alternative roads.
Helmick said that when surveyed, none of the studied byways were expected to drop below a level of service D after the interchange was built. The Virginia Department of Transportation deems D an acceptable level of service.
Several residents also voiced their frustrations with the current state of traffic in town, with one saying it has taken her 45 minutes to get from the Purcellville Library to Hamilton during rush hour.
“The traffic is a problem and it’s a problem for everybody … Everybody loves the hills of Purcellville and Hillsboro and Round Hill, we love it,” Elizabeth Miller said. “We don’t want all this traffic, but the reality is, is that we have a lot of traffic, and we need to share the burden of what’s happening. We can’t just offload it on the people on the major arteries.”
Other residents agreed that there is already a traffic problem and said that building the interchange would help disperse it.
“What does the county need by the town to make this project go forward?” a resident asked.
Zeller said that the county would like to see the town vacate its portion of the floodplain easement with Catoctin Meadows to allow the county to build the eastbound exit ramp from Rt. 7. He added that as a plan B the county could phase the project and begin construction on the rest of the interchange without that exit ramp if need be.
“In a previous meeting or two with the town, in the Town Hall, the council and other members have asked the county to commit to doing some things as conditions for the project,” Boyd said. “One of the things that we offered to do was … enlarge the culvert down there, make a triple box culvert so that the water in flood stage would kind of go through faster so that would reduce the impacts to Catoctin Meadows … That would be part of this ramp, that would be necessitated by this ramp. Right? So, if we had to defer the ramp to a later phase, that would go along with that.”
Purcellville’s Planning Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend the Town Council vote down the project.
The town is being ignorant and living in the 90's. Residents need to accept that the town is growing rapidly and maintaining the quaintness and no traffic has left thbuilding! They keep building and building and with that comes...TRAFFIC! More school busses, more kids on the road, another grocery store or two! I remember Dry Mill being a dirt road to the HS! So trust me, it's gone away! More houses=more cars!
