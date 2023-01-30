Purcellville residents both supporting and opposing the county’s proposed Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange project voiced their opinions at a nearly three-hour long information session hosted by the town on Jan. 25.
After a decade of planning, the $40.7 million project is scheduled to begin construction next year. However, in recent months, Purcellville’s Town Council and Planning Commission have raised objections that include claims that they were unaware of some elements of the project and questions about whether it is needed.
Approximately 60 people attended the session in addition to representatives from the county and members of both the Town Council and Planning Commission.
Dewberry Consultant Steve Kuntz presented the audience with a detailed history of the Rt. 7/Rt. 690 project, dating back to 2013 before opening the floor for questions.
Several members of the Catoctin Meadows Homeowners Association were present and asked questions as well as provided feedback to the county representatives with ideas on how to improve relations within that community. The interchange relies on two-thirds of the association’s members voting to vacate a floodplain easement for the project to go forward.
Several of the members present voiced concerns over how the interchange and its construction would affect their property values, quality of life and insurance policies.
“When I first moved in, my backyard touched on the floodplain,” one Catoctin Meadows resident said. “So some company required [that I have] flood insurance … a few years ago they changed the flood maps and now my property is no longer in the flood zone. But if you do this, I’m pretty sure I’m going to be back in the flood zone … and it’s very difficult to sell property that requires flood insurance.”
Dewberry Consultant Kelsey Brandt explained that the Rt. 7/Rt. 690 project and related construction should not affect the floodplains.
“The project does encroach into the floodplain, and we’re saying that we’re not impacting it,” she said. “And that’s because today where it’s encroaching, that area is heavily wooded and that changes what’s called the ‘N factor,’ which is basically the amount of friction and the amount of resistance that the water sees. So today the floodplain has a lot of resistance because of all the woods that are there. … Clearing that area actually gives the water less resistance, so it moves through faster. And so, we don’t have an increase because the water will move faster through the floodplain. … The project has no vertical impact on the floodplain.”
Members from the Catoctin Meadows Homeowners Association also suggested that the county representatives meet with their members directly to answer questions and explain the project in further detail. Director of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Nancy Boyd said they would be happy to do that.
Other attendees used their time to show their support for the project, saying the town would benefit from a second interchange on the bypass.
“As a resident on the east side of town, we have basically carried the brunt of the traffic increases in the town” Purcellville resident Mark Broshkevitch said. “So I have lived here since 2002 when Hirst Road was basically the access road. It was controlled by a stop sign and the only time you saw traffic on that road was when school let out and you had the little flow that went out from the school as they let out. That is no longer the case. It is a daily back up. … There is a need for that.”
Another resident asked what kind of traffic implications the construction of the interchange would have on Rt. 690.
“Throughout construction the existing number of lanes will be maintained,” Dewberry Consultant Jerry Mrykalo said. “The traffic patterns will remain consistent. There will be lane shifts, so we do not anticipate that the number of traffic, the number of vehicles on the roadway would change throughout construction because we are maintaining those patterns in those lanes.”
He also added that any required lane closures would happen during low volume hours of the day.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan closed the meeting by thanking residents and the county representatives for attending.
“In conclusion, I appreciate all the participants and citizens,” he said. “It was good conversations, good mindsets, but there’s still some iffy things I’m not settled with but hopefully we can smooth that out.”
