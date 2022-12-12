Residents Light Up Lovettsville

Neighborhoods in Lovettsville on Saturday were illuminated to take part in the town’s Light Up Lovettsville Competition.
The judges toured the town in a bus to visit homes and businesses nominated by residents. Awards will be presented at the town’s next town council meeting on Thursday Dec. 15.
A house decorated for the town’s Light up Lovettsville competition Dec. 10, 2022.
Lovettsville residents decorate their homes with a variety of decorations including inflatable Star Wars characters as part of the town’s Light up Lovettsville competition Dec. 10, 2022.
One Lovettsville resident dresses as Santa and greets judges and passersby from his roof for the town’s Light up Lovettsville competition Dec. 10, 2022.
A house decorated for the town’s Light up Lovettsville competition Dec. 10, 2022.
Children pose in costumes as they wait for the judges to visit their house during the town’s Light up Lovettsville competition Dec. 10, 2022.
A house decorated for the town’s Light up Lovettsville competition Dec. 10, 2022.
One Lovettsville resident goes old school with their decorations using real candles in paper bags to illuminate their sidewalk for the town’s Light up Lovettsville competition Dec. 10, 2022.
A house decorated for the town’s Light up Lovettsville competition Dec. 10, 2022.
